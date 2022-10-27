7 TIMES Anushka Sharma was the biggest cheerleader for husband Virat Kohli; Here's proof

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are considered to be a power couple for all the right reasons. Nicknamed Virushka, the couple has a legion of fans across the globe. Both Virat and Anushka are often hailed as the epitome of couple goals. The duo tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate ceremony, at a dreamy location near Tuscany, Italy, after dating each other for a couple of years. Anushka and Virat welcomed their little daughter Vamika in 2021 and are now a happy family of three. The couple often share pictures and messages of love for each other on social media. From Anushka cheering for Virat during his matches to the cricketer hitting back at people who troll her, they have been each other’s biggest supporters. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2008 film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, has been the biggest cheerleader of her husband Virat and her social media is proof of it.

1. 'You freaking beauty,' says Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli's T2O WC game Anushka Sharma recently penned a heartfelt note for her husband Virat Kohli after he smashed 82 runs in the India vs Pakistan match of the ICC T20 World Cup. She wrote: "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!" She continued: "So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin "

2. Anushka Sharma’s note for Virat Kohli on quitting Test Captaincy After Virat stepped down as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team for test matches, Anushka penned an emotional note, that read: "I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you." She continued: "In 2014 we were so young & naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions. You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done." "This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone. You've been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that. Like I’ve said, truly blessed are those who tried to get to know you beneath what meets the eye. You are not perfect & have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good," Anushka wrote.

3. Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's 71st century After slamming his maiden T20I century and a 71st international century during the Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan, Virat dedicated the century to his Anushka and Vamika. Reacting to this, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her husband's photos and wrote: "Forever with you through any and everything."

4. Anushka's post for Virat and Team India on their big win After India won their first-ever Test series in Australia, Anushka posted a message for Virat and the team. "They came. They conquered !! History written and created by this bunch !! Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; it takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what’s important and shut out the rest. So so happy and proud of you my love @virat.kohli," she wrote.



5. Cheering him up In 2018, Anushka Sharma posted a special message for RCB ahead of their match against Punjab in Indore. She can be seen striking a pose for the camera while showing off her love for her husband as she donned a t-shirt with Kohli's name and jersey number.



6. Pillar of strength Anushka Sharma turned cheerleader for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018. Amid her work commitments, the actress could not go to the Wankhede Stadium to watch the match, however, she cheered on from her vanity van.

7. Anushka Sharma applauds Virat Kohli’s ability to laugh at himself Anushka Sharma appreciated Virat Kohli laughing at his own bad form and series of low scores in a recent interview for his Indian Premier League franchise. She wrote alongside, “If you cannot laugh at yourself, you may be missing the colossal joke of the century.” She followed it up with a heart emoji.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma was 'over the moon' says Virat Kohli post his glorious innings in India vs Pakistan T2O WC game