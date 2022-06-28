7 Times Deepika Padukone was a gorgeous nari in saree

Like her movies, Deepika Padukone keeps her style game always on point. Though, the actress slays it in every outfit, she manages to wear the best drapes with sheer elegance. She is one of the very few Bollywood divas who looks best in a saree and the beauty queen has been winning us over with her drapes since forever. With her gorgeous figure and amazing height, this dimpled beauty has given us several saree moments to slobber all over. You can surely take some inspiration from her designer sarees if you are planning to drape these six yards of sheer elegance at any upcoming event. She has the best saree collections which has made us fall in love with drapes like never before.

Though we love every drape that she has ever donned, here are some of the best sarees from Deepika's collection.

Off-white ruffled saree

The gorgeous beauty wore the statement-soaked saree at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. This off-white saree is the one for the summer season. The saree featured pleated ruffles curated in organza attached to the borders which also extended as a trail. This was teamed with a strapless blouse which was embellished with heavenly details of pearls, crystals, and silver sequins.

Retro saree

Deepika Padukone’s another saree looks at the 75th Cannes Film Festival exuded major retro vibes. She looked majestic in a gorgeous saree with a sleeveless sequined blouse in black colour which definitely elevated her look. To note, she graced the designer Sabyasachi again for this striking look. The saree is inspired by the majestic Bengal Tiger.

Gold Kanjeevaram saree

She wore this gold Kanjeevaram saree for her wedding reception. This beautiful handloom had us stunned. She paired it with a beautiful ivory high neck blouse with full sleeves. Accessorizing it with an emerald choker and a long pearl necklace, DP did manage to look more royal than we could've ever imagined.

Cream and gold saree

Deepika sported a stunning cream and gold saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for one of her wedding receptions. This heavily embroidered saree had us stunned as she draped it with a pallu on her head. Deepika just knows how to win hearts with her drapes. She looked like a queen in this look.

Yellow sunshine contemporary saree

Yet again she stunned us in a yellow ruffled saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. While the nude make-up, statement earrings and sleek bun complemented the look, the bow style full sleeves blouse was the hero of the look and gave it a contemporary twist.

Color burst saree

DP wore hand-painted Sabyasachi saree painted by the designer himself. The saree has cord piping and sequined patterns. She teamed her saree with a metallic blue sleeveless blouse. To top her look she accessorized it with long statement earrings and bangles by the designer's jewellery collection.

Classic In Black

Exuding royalty in her black organza saree, DP was a vision to behold. She paired this monochrome number with a full-sleeved matching blouse accompanied by a signature Sabyasachi belt with a tiger print on it. The saree was all the more glamorous with its shimmery border studded with beads.