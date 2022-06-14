7 times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved she's the queen of breezy attires

Summer season is here, and Bollywood’s OG fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan is already taking the summer fashion game up by a notch, and you should take notes from her. The mum-of-two’s statement is clear through her outfit choices, whether off-duty or at work. Along with easy co-ord sets and kurtas, maxi dresses too top the list when counting Khan’s favourites. The actress is often seen stepping out in the city looking like the legit fashion queen in summer breezy outfits. Be it her maxi dresses, Shirt dresses, co-ord sets, or casual shirts, Bebo looks chic and nails every look like a pro.

Let’s have a look at Kareena Kapoor’s chic and casual outfits:

Tank top & Baggy jeans

The mommy cool Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a pair of relaxed-fit, ripped, baggy jeans-a must have in our wardrobe. The actress looked her sartorial best as she paired the super-cool mom jeans with a solid tank top in a muted hue and black sunglasses. This is the apt look for lounging out in the sun on a weekend.

Royal white Salwar Kameez

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a white Anarkali paired with white pants and a white sheer dupatta is pure elegance. The actress completed her attire with orange-coloured Kolhapuri chappals and looked extremely stunning.

Maxi dress

Bebo rocked a button-up maxi dress that featured a collar, bishop sleeves, and myriad floral prints which brought together a soothing and gorgeous saga of multi-coloured patches. The dress also had a fabric belt that cinched her waist. The pleated skirt with its flowy silhouette and scalloped hem looks heavenly. The actress completed her look with neon green heels.

White co-ord set

Bebo in a white co-ord set looked uber cool. She tied her hair in a bun and wore black sunglasses. The actress completed her look with brown footwear and as always had her coffee mug in one hand.

Grey co-ord set

In the picture, Bebo is seen wearing a grey coloured co-ord set. The outfit seemed perfect to wear in the scorching heat. A short kurta-type top and baggy pants made the actress look stylish and comfortable at the same time. She left her hair open and wore black sunglasses.

Oversized shirt with baggy pants

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing an oversized shirt yet again over baggy pants. She paired her light blue and white striped shirt with a grey coloured baggy pants.

Chic co-ord set

Kareena Kapoor is seen clad in a stylish and comfy grey co-ord set. The actress then styled the look with a pair of strappy brown block heels and to complete her look she added a pair of cool dark brown sunglasses. With her hair in a pony, she opted for a no-makeup look.