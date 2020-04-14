7 Times Katrina Kaif nailed her no makeup look like a pro and left us in awe of her flawless natural beauty

Katrina Kaif has been one of the leading actresses in Bollywood never fails to make our hearts drool with her natural beauty.

Bollywood has given us several stunning actresses over the years who have won a million hearts with their acting prowess, stunning looks and panache. Amid these divas, has also carved a niche for herself with her talent, hard work and dedication over 17 years. Interestingly, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress’ style statement has also been a thing in the industry. Give her any look and Katrina will make sure to nail it with her own style and poise be it at the airport, gym or red carpet look.

Needless to say, the Thugs of Hindostan actress has garnered herself a massive fan following and emerges as a style icon. But while her glamourous looks never fail to make the heads turn, Katrina is one of the actresses who doesn’t shy away from flaunting her no make up looks with her fans and her flawless natural beauty often makes us go weak on our knees. In fact, ever since the Ek Tha Tiger actress has joined in 2017, each of her posts has been a treat for fans which leaves them wanting for more.

And while Katrina’s fans have been missing her presence on the big screen during the ongoing lockdown, she has been treating her fans with stunning pics on social media. Amid this, we have got our hands on the diva’s beautiful pictures flaunting her de-glam look which will wave off your lockdown blues.

Katrina looks like a beautiful chef as she tries hand on cooking

The diva, who has been practising self quarantine during coronavirus lockdown, is trying her hands on cooking and shared a beautiful glimpse from her time in the kitchen. In the picture, Katrina was seen posing with her sister Isabelle and she was seen wearing a red t-shirt, white apron and a chef’s cap and a had an unmissable glow on her face

Katrina gives perfect weekend vibes with sister Isabelle

In another picture shared by Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress, Katrina was seen posing with a sister Isabelle Kaif once again. The diva was seen nailing her no makeup look like a pro as she wore a beige coloured tank top and her open hair locks and dreamy eyes added to the beauty of the pics. She captioned the pic as, “Happy Saturday........ or as we now call it just “ day””.

Katrina picks up a new hobby during the lockdown and we can’t keep calm

During the lockdown, while many of us are cribbing about not getting a chance to enjoy our respective social lives, Katrina Kaif has been seen picking up a new hobby. In a video shared by the Humko Deewana Kar Gaye actress, she was seen trying to play a guitar. Katrina was seen wearing a white top and a floral print skirt and her de-glam looks made us skip a heartbeat.

Katrina’s messy hair look will make your scream wow

Katrina treated her fans with a breath-taking pic wherein she was seen flaunting her messy hair look. The diva was seen wearing a brown coloured tank top paired with a white coloured skirt with floral print. This pic is proof that she doesn’t need makeup to make our hearts drool.

Katrina Kaif is a perfect beach baby and we can’t deny it

Katrina Kaif has a deep love for beaches and she does prove it time and again. Last year, Bharat actress had gone a vacation and she shared a beautiful picture of herself from the beach side wherein she was seen donning a navy blue coloured bikini. Her hair was tied in a high pony and the diva was flaunting her flawless smile.

Katrina Kaif soaks the Mexican sun and we are in awe

Katrina also shared another stunning picture from her Mexican vacation wherein she was enjoying the sun by the beach side. The Baar Baar Dekho made our hearts drool in with her natural beauty as she posed in a multicoloured bikini.

Katrina Kaif looks dreamy in white

Katrina Kaif had shared a beautiful selfie of herself wherein she was seen posing in a white top and her no make up was oozing freshness. Besides the weather in the background also added to the charm of the pic.

