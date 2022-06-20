7 Times Kiara Advani got shimmer right and turned into queen of bling

Kiara Advani is a fashion force to reckon with. She has not only stunned us with her exceptional talent, her sartorial choices are also a hit among her fans and her steamy pictures on Instagram stands as proof. The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actress shines brighter than a star, and she totally proved so with her bling and glittery outfits. So, if you are looking for an inspiration for your party outfits, you should take one from the gorgeous actress. Check out these 7 outfits Kiara Advani got shimmer right and turned into queen of bling:

Sparkly sequin embellished purple gown

Kiara Advani latest OOTD at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards was everything dreams are made of! She rockd a sparkly sequin embellished purple gown at the award function. Her halter neck bodycon dress with a risque neckline was styled minimally letting her shimmery gown take the centre stage. She styled her hair into a ponytail and wore dewy makeup. Purple eyeshadow and nude lips perfected her glamorous look.

A sequinned ensemble

Add a punch of shimmer to your party wardrobe with a blingy outfit like this one. For an event, Kiara sported an olive-green outfit. She was seen wearing a peplum top with a pair of flared pants in matching fabric.

An evening shimmery gown

This stylish yet shimmery gown is perfect for your evening bash with your friends and family. With a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and power shoulders, the actress rounded off her look with nude make-up and tight curls. So, ladies go for it and rock the party!

Silver long dress

Kiara Advani loves to bring all that glam and most likely in fabulous silver long dresses. Her strappy halterneck silver long dress that screamed party from distance.

Sequinned lemon-yellow dress

A sequinned lemon-yellow dress is a perfect blend of party and a girl’s night out. With minimal glam makeup and rope braid, you can slay like our beauty queen too.

Starry Jumpsuit

All things sequinned is how Kiara Advani likes to make a starry appearance and a dress isn't the only thing she relies on. An equally starry jumpsuit in bright blue gears not just Kiara but us too for a night of disco fever.