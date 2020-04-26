7 years of Aashiqui 2: Five reasons why Shraddha & Aditya's romantic drama still leaves an impact on our heart

As Aashiqui 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur completes 7 years, we would like to give you 5 reasons why this romantic drama still leaves an impact on the audience's heart.

In the year 2013, Mohit Suri entertained the audience with an amazing romantic drama Aashiqui 2. He also brought the new Jodi of Aditya Roy Kapur and which made fans go gaga over their chemistry. It was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar under the Vishesh Films and T-Series banners. Aashiqui 2 is an adaptation of the 1954 romance A Star Is Born and serves as a spiritual successor to the 1990 musical film Aashiqui. The movie also stars Shaad Randhawa and Mahesh Thakur in supporting roles and Salil Acharya in a cameo appearance.

Aashiqui 2 centers on a turbulent romantic relationship between a failing singer, Rahul Jaykar, and his protege, aspiring singer Arohi Keshav Shirke, which is affected by Rahul's issues with alcohol abuse and temperament. Aditya as Rahul and Shraddha as Arohi touched the hearts of the viewers and made them fall in love with their characters. Aashiqui 2 became a commercial success at the box-office despite featuring newcomers and was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2013. Aashiqui 2 is the highest-grossing film ever produced by Vishesh Films. The soundtrack to the film became very popular after its release. The movie which was released on 26th April 2013 completes 7 years today.

As Aashiqui 2 completes 7 years, we at Pinkvilla would like to give you 5 reasons why this romantic drama still leaves an impact on the audience's heart.

1. Aditya Roy Kapur as Rahul Jaykar:

Aditya made his debut as a lead actor in Aashiqui 2. The actor had previously worked in movies like London Dreams, Action Replayy and Guzaarish in supporting roles. Aditya as Rahul was loved by everyone. Aditya's depiction of the intense character is outstanding and clearly demonstrates his potency as an artist of caliber and competence. Rahul was a successful singer and a musician whose career is waning because of his alcohol addiction. Aditya as Rahul was a great choice by the makers of Aashiqui 2. Aditya portrayed the role with much conviction and his hard work paid off well. The actor gives Rahul's angst a certain charm.

2. Shraddha Kapoor as Arohi Keshav Shirke:

Arohi Keshav Shirke is a bar singer who idolises Rahul. Her singing skills are so loved by Rahul that he transforms her into a singing sensation. Shraddha as Arohi made the audience fall in love with her innocence and simplicity. Shraddha sinks into her challenging character and the attractive youngster was simply amazing, more so towards the demanding moments in the second hour. Her acting skills in the movie proved that the actress has a long way to go in the industry. Arohi's undying love for Rahul made us fall in love with her character. Shraddha played the role with much conviction and her singing skills were also recognised by the audiences.

3. Aditya and Shraddha's sizzling chemistry:

The chemistry between Aditya and Shraddha is incredible. It was intense, pure, selfless and heart wrenching. Rahul and Arohi's chemistry and their eternal love for one another showed that love can be the source of power, which can make you feel special. Even though it is not the initial project of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, 'Aashiqui 2' was surely the movie, which brought a big change in their careers. Their chemistry was so loved by the viewers that the two were further paired in Ok Jaanu. From their first meet, till the two drifted apart, Rahul and Arohi's chemistry was the main highlight of the film which will keep you hooked to the movie till the end.

4. Songs and Music:

The songs of the film were mostly composed by Jeet Gannguli, although Mithoon and Ankit Tiwari composed two songs each as guest composers. Irshad Kamil wrote lyrics for most of the songs on the album. Arijit Singh sang six of the songs on the album. The music became very popular after its release on 3 April 2013, with songs "Tum Hi Ho" and "Sunn Raha Hai" topping the charts across various platforms in India. The whole album was based on love except for the youth-appealing song "Sunn Raha Hai". The quality and freshness of the songs were splendid and are still fresh in our minds.

5. Story:

Aashiqui 2 is a tale of two keen lovers who experience love and hatred, recognition and disappointment in their lives simultaneously and finally while one gives up his life for the other. The story was depicted well and kept the audience at the edge of their seat. Aashiqui 2 makes us grateful for the movement of the love story away from the standard Romeo & Juliet format into the dark destructive domain of A Star Is Born. Mohit Suri has done a splendid job in his direction and brought true romance back on the Hindi screen. Aashiqui 2 is an intense, pure, selfless and heart-wrenching story that will make you binge-watch with your loved ones.

