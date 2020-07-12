7 Years Of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Farhan Akhtar's gripping sports drama dishes out ample motivation even today

Bhaag Milka Bhaag may have not received the best reviews from critics, but was a major hit. Farhan Akhtar was lauded for doing full justice to The Flying Sikh.

Bollywood has treated the audiences' scores of biopics on sports persons over the years. From Mary Kom to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, actors and actresses have gone all out to look the part and train hard for their respective roles. Biopics have also been well received by the audiences and in turn been inspiring and motivational to say the least. While in Dangal put the sport of girl wrestlers under the spotlight, as Mary Kom took inspiration to a whole new level with her heartbreaking story.

One such film which has been exceptionally good in the last few years is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The biopic was based on the life of Milkha Singh, a national champion runner and an Olympian popularly known as The Flying Sikh. Farhan Akhtar played the titular role and transformed drastically to get into the shoes of Milkha. Today, the intense sports drama completes seven years and we decided to walk down memory lane.

Farhan Akhtar's Transformation

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a physically exhausting film for the actor for two reasons. One, because of the massive physical transformation went through. And second, because the role was anything unlike the actor had done before. As per reports, Farhan not only had an intense and strict regime but the actor also sweated it out for 13 months in the gym to get the perfect look. The 'Rock On' actor also went on a liquid diet thrice in 13 months to get an athlete's body. His trainer once said, "Farhan trusted me 150 per cent in what I was saying and the result was there for everyone to see."

Supporting Cast

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a roaring success not just because of the exciting track scenes, but also a talented supporting cast. The film's cast included actors like , Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi and Pavan Malhotra. Sonam also played one of Farhan's love interest, whereas Divya Dutta was his elder sister. Rebecca Breeds as Stella shared a great onscreen chemistry with Farhan.

Music

The film's soundtrack was nothing short of inspirational. From Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's groovy song Slow Motion Angreza to the powerful Zinda, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag's songs are remembered to this day. The hilarious and fun Maston Ka Jhund is loved by many, with its viral hook step that is enjoyed by millions.

Did You Know?

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra searched far and wide to cast for the role of Milkha. Turns out, apart from Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and were also in the running to essay the role of Milkha Singh. While Mehra was keen on casting Akhtar, was Milka Singh's choice.

Bhaag Milka Bhaag may have not received the best reviews from critics, but was a major hit among the audiences. Farhan was loved by millions and lauded for doing full justice to The Flying Sikh.

