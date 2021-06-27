7 years of Ek Villain: Here are 7 lesser known facts about Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer

Ek Villain was released worldwide on 27 June 2014 and received a positive response from the audience. As the movie clocks 7 years, we have listed some lesser-known facts about the movie.

Mohit Suri’s directorial film Ek Villain starring , , and Riteish Deshmukh was a box office success and instantly grabbed everyone’s attention with its intriguing plot, amazing cast, and catchy songs. Due to the action thriller’s success, last year makers announced that there would be a second installment. While Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to the 2014 release, the plot would be completely different. The forthcoming film stars John Abraham, , , and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles and is set to release in the theaters on February 11, 2022.

Ek Villain was released worldwide on 27 June 2014 and received a positive response from the audience. The movie received numerous accolades and needless to say, the team of Ek Villain had endless rounds of celebration after witnessing the overwhelming response from not just the audience but also the critics. Now, as the movie clocks 7 years since its release, we have listed 7 lesser-known facts about the movie.

Shraddha Kapoor learned how to ride a bike

Shraddha was lauded for her stellar on-screen presence in the movie. The lead actress learned how to ride a motorbike for the movie after asking for a body double for the same. The diva even injured herself during the shoot.

Remo Fernandes’ first non-musical role

Remo Fernandes, who is popularly known as a pioneer of Indian pop music, has mesmerized fans with his singing talents. The musician starred in the 2015 release Bombay Velvet, and Ek Villain was his very first acting role.

Ek Villain was originally titled Villain

Arjun Rampal held the rights for that title ‘Villain’ and as a result, in order to avoid any kind of copyright issues, the movie’s name was changed to Ek Villain.

A remake of I Saw The Devil

Ek Villain was initially reported to be a remake of the popular Korean film I Saw the Devil. However, several aspects of the film were altered to suit Indian sensibilities.

Riteish Deshmukh’s contact lenses

To fit into his negative role, actor Riteish wore light coloured contact lenses. In numerous scenes, the actor can be seen giving a cold glare as he embodied the evil character.

Prachi Desai’s cameo role

Prachi Desai was almost unrecognizable when she appeared in the movie with her cameo role. The actress left everyone speechless as she performed in the music video of Awari.

Glowing beach in Galliyan

The hit track Galliyan was filmed in Maldives’ Vadhoo island beach. The location appeared to be illuminated at night, which was because of a natural phenomenon known as bioluminescence.

