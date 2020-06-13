7 Years of Fukrey: From Choocha to Bholi Punjaban, 5 reasons why this comedy film is a must watch

As Fukrey clocks 7 years today, here are 5 reasons why this movie starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand will tickle your funny bone.

In the year 2013, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba entertained the audience with a comedy film Fukrey starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner, the story and dialogues are written by Vipul Vig and the screenplay is written by Vig and Lamba. Today the movie is considered one of the cult classics of Indian Cinema. The movie which released on 14 June 2013 completes 5 years today.

As the movie clocks in 7 years, we have listed down the reasons why this slapstick comedy is a must-watch for everyone. From the gang of boys, Pulkit Samrat as Vikas "Hunny" Gulati, Varun Sharma as Dilip "Choocha" Singh, Ali Fazal as Zafar Bhai and Manjot Singh as Lali Halwai to the amazing story and our favourite Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban, everything in the movie is funny and enjoyable. There is not a scene where you would get bored. The movie will keep you on the edge of your seat and will for sure make you go LOL.

Read out the reasons here:

1. The Gang Of Boys:

Fukrey boasts one of the funniest and the best lead gang in Bollywood. Hunny, Choocha, Zafar and Lali played by Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Faizal and Manjot Singh respectively is the soul of the movie. Each scene cracks us up with their brilliant humour and dedicated acting. Each character gets into our hearts with their funny banter and heartfelt romance on the side. This movie cannot be imagined in any other way without this gang. The gang's funny antics will leave you in splits. Hunny & Choocha are realistic characters whom you definitely find somewhere in every family!

2. Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban:

Even when the movie boasts of a very fun and talented cast, one has to mention Richa Chadha exceptionally for her raw and stylish performance as Bholi Punjaban, a gangster who lends money to the lead 4 and sells drugs on the side. Her character which is based on the real-life Sex Racket Queen Sonu Punjaban is one of the best things about this 2013 sleeper hit. Richa Chadha hits it out of the park as a foul-mouthed gangster and is one of the strong points of Fukrey.

3. Stellar Supporting Cast:

Other than the mentioned casts above, the movie proudly boasts actors like Priya Anand as Hunny’s lover Priya, Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit and Vishakha Singh as Neetu Singh, Zafar’s love interest and others. Their chemistry with each other and with the lead actors takes the movie a notch higher as everyone is in their top form and the humour keeps us catching for our breath because of their comic timing and chemistry with each other. Though most of these actors have been involved in more serious roles as well, the audiences would love to see them in their quirky avatars.

4. Story:

Fukrey was 2013’s one of the most successful films even with a very fresh cast and crew. It worked because of its very engaging and funny story which keeps the audiences glued to the screen. The story revolves around Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar who wants to make easy money and approach the notorious Bholi to invest in their plan. But when they lose her money, they must come up with a plan or face the consequences. The plot was original and the performances were topnotch. The movie comes with a fresh flavour of comedy. It is a twisted and delectably uproarious take on the shortcuts the youth of today indulge in.

5. Choocha and his one-sided love:

What is actually Fukrey without Choocha and his love for Bholi Punjaban. Choocha played by the very funny and quirky Varun Sharma stole our hearts with his cool and fun character. Be it dreaming about his lottery to falling in love and pursuing his love towards Bholi Pujaban while she keeps him as her hostage is one of the funniest situations Bollywood has seen. Choocha deserves a special mention because of one sole reason (other than his name) and that is his innocent and fun sense of humor and his undying love for Bholi Punjaban. Choocha's powerful one-liners and funny antics will make you go gaga over him.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma devastated over demise of Disha Salian; Fukrey star says 'Gone too soon'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×