7 years of Krrish 3: 5 lesser known facts about Hrithik Roshan’s superhero film that will leave you amazed

As Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Krrish 3 completes 7 years of release, here are some interesting facts about the movie which make you watch the movie once again.

Superhero – this word always had its own charm especially on the kids, as a superhero was considered to be the most ideal man who has the power to fight the evil and save the world. Over the years, we had seen several superheroes in Hollywood. And while Bollywood always missed having a superhero, Hrithik Roshan won a million of hearts when he turned into a superhero Krrish for his home production franchise. It started with 2003 Koi Mil Gaya ad went on to become a successful franchise with Krrish ruling hearts.

Interestingly, this franchise witnessed its third installment in 2013 as Rakesh Roshan came with Krrish 3. The movie featured Hrithik in a double role along with Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi and Kangana Ranaut in key roles and went on to become one of the highest grosser of the year. In fact, given the success of the Krrish franchise, the makers are also planning to come with the fourth installment of the series. Amid this, as Krrish 3 completes seven years of release, here are some lesser known facts about the superhero drama:

Vivek Oberoi was not the first choice for Kaal

Vivek Oberoi left ever amazed with his stint as lead antagonist Kaal in Krrish 3. While he is considered to be one of the most intriguing villains, Vivek wasn’t the first choice for negative role in the movie. It is reported that makers were keen to rope in Ajay Devgn for the role. Meanwhile is reported that his character was loosely based in Magneto from Hollywood movie X-Men

Most expensive costume in Krrish 3

Vivek Oberoi was seen in heavy metal costume in the movie. While the costume weighed around 28 kgs, it is touted to be the most expensive costume in the movie

Chitrangada was finalised to play Kaya

Kangana Ranaut also surprised everyone with her stint as Kaya in Krrish 3. But did you know she wasn’t the first choice for the role? According to the media reports, Chitrangda Singh was approached for the role and she had even taken kickboxing lessons for the same. However, she was later replaced by the queen actress

Kangana’s character based on Mystique

Just like Kaal, Kangana’s character Kaya also had a connection with X-Men movie as it was loosely based on Mystique. Interestingly, the actress was seen wearing a rubber latex suit in the movie which was created in 45 days and was finalised after 25 sketches.

Around 600 Krrish masks were used during the shoot

It was reported that Krrish masks were made of wax as a result of which they were tend to melt. Hence the makers used around 600 masks during the shooting.

