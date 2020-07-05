7 Years of Lootera: Ranveer Singh will make you nostalgic as he looks back on his journey with Sonakshi Sinha

If you love Lootera, Ranveer Singh's latest videos featuring Sonakshi Sinha will take you on a nostalgic ride and put a wide smile on your face as the film completes 7 years.

and starrer Lootera completes seven long years today and the actor took to social media to share the special day with his fans. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared two videos that will take you on a nostalgic ride and put a wide smile on your face, if you have been a die-hard fan of the film. While Ranveer skipped captioning his videos, they showcase Varun and Pakhi's journey in the film.

The other video throws light upon Ranveer's classic hair and clean shaven look from the film. From his memorable motorcycle shot to his ruffled look towards the latter part of the film, Ranveer as a conman in the film was a delight. The videos are even more special as Amit Trivedi's unforgettable sound track plays in the background.

Check out the videos shared by Ranveer below:

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the romance drama set in the late 50's, was partially based on author O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf. The film won critical acclaim for its story and fine performances by Ranveer, Sonakshi and the supporting cast.

Motwane also took to social media to recall the first time he watched the film and the people who were part of making the movie a huge success. Are you a fan of Lootera? Let us know in the comments below.

