7 years of Mary Kom: A look into Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ preparation for the role of the World Boxing Champion

Remember when the trailer showcasing an emotional saying, “Kabhi kisiko itna bhi mat darao ki darr hi khatam ho jaaye” (Don’t ever scare anyone so much that he isn’t afraid anymore) hit our screens? It has been 7 long years since the biographical sports drama, Mary Kom, released in the cinemas. Helmed by director Omung Kumar, and written by Saiwyn Quadras, the film traces the journey of Indian boxer Mangte Chungeijang Mary Kom, popularly known as MC Mary Kom, until her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships at Ningbo. It has been produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions.

Priyanka Chopra took up the challenging task of bringing forth a convincing portrayal of Mary Kom on the silver screen. If you have watched the film, you will agree that it was no simple feat – getting into the shoes of a boxer who has won international accolades. There’s so much to take care of – the built, the stance, the footwork! Priyanka herself could not believe that she did all that she did for the role.

Have a look at this tweet by her from 2014:

Damn…did I really do this? #DilYehZiddiHai… no pain, no gain! http://t.co/uYCnKwvIi8 throwback #MaryKom — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 4, 2014