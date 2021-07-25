7 Years of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick: Here's what we can expect from the sequel

If we look for another name for entertainment in Hindi films, comes to mind. The superstar has managed to entertain audiences in his career spanning 30 years and continues to shell out more and more fun with each of his films. One of his superhit films that was released 7 years ago on the same date as today was Kick co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. The action-heist film had some of the most entertaining performances by Salman, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and well, it managed to become a success. It was also confirmed that a sequel to Kick is in the making with Salman and Jacqueline last year.

In the first film, we saw Salman's character Devi aka Devil take on the world of bad guys to help out little orphaned children and in his quest, he manages to get his 'Kick' out of his risky yet brave shenanigans. Towards the end of the film, Devil turns into a cop and promises to continue to hunt for his 'Kick' in new and fun ways. With the sequel on it's way featuring Salman and Jacqueline, it surely has made fans wonder what it may look like. Hence, as Kick completes 7 years today, we decided to list 5 things that we can expect from Salman and Jacqueline's sequel to Kick.

1. Salman Khan aka Devil's witty dialogues

One of the biggest strengths of Kick was Salman's quirky dialogues that were picked up by his fans and continue to be seen as captions on social media posts. Salman aka Devil's dialogue, "Mere bare mein itna mat sochna ... dil mein aata hoon ... samajh mein nahi", had made his fans go berserk and it continues to hold a lot of power till date. Not just this, when Randeep's character is after Devil his fun yet impactful dialogue, "Aap devil ke peeche, devil aapke peeche ... too much fun", had also become a hit with his fans. Now, as the sequel is in the making, fans surely can expect many more quirky dialogues from Salman and the makers of Kick 2.

2. Jacqueline and Salman's chemistry

Another strong point of Kick was Salman and Jacqueline's chemistry. From their sweet fights to their romance with each other, Salman and Jacqueline managed to light up the screens in Kick. Not just this, the scenes where Salman and Jacqueline are together and slowly falling for each other were shot quite well and managed to leave an impact on audiences. The two actors have an electrifying screen presence and their off screen camaraderie transforms into sizzling chemistry. Hence, when it was confirmed last year on Jacqueline's birthday that she will be the lead again opposite Salman, fans were excited for it.

3. Entertainment

Any Salman Khan fan knows that when Bhai makes a film, he makes it for the love of entertainment. Each of his films guarantees a good time with family and give you a good escape from the real world for a few hours. With Kick, Salman packed a punch with action, romance, typical Bollywood film masala and music and managed to prove his credibility as a bankable star in terms of entertainment. Kick had turned out to be a blockbuster entertainer with a gross earning of over Rs 211 Crores at the box office (Box Office India figures) and it can be attributed to the entertainment factor. Hence, with Kick 2, the entertainment quotient may just be upped times two!

4. Bigger and better action stunts

Kick featured Salman in a daredevil avatar as he rode his bicycle in tight lanes in Delhi amid traffic and even on railway tracks right when the train was coming. The risk factor was taken up by a notch by the maker Sajid Nadiadwala in Kick and Salman was seen acing many daredevil stunts on screen. From jumping into a water body from the bridge to crazy cycle chase sequences, Salman did it all by himself and managed to wow fans. Now, with Kick 2 coming, we can expect the risk level to be higher and stunts to be bigger and better!

5. Catchy tunes

Kick's album comprises 18 tracks including remixes of the original versions. The songs were composed by Himesh Reshammiya, Meet Bros. Anjjan, and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Each of the tracks had its own flavour and helped take Salman and Jacqueline's story forward in the film. Not just this, Salman crooned one of the biggest hit and romantic songs of the album, Hangover. His romantic moves to woo Jacqueline in the music video also were impressive. Other songs that became chartbusters included Jumme Ki Raat, Tu Hi Tu, Yaar Na Miley featuring Nargis Fakhri and Salman. For any Salman Khan film, the music plays a very important role and well, if Kick had some of the most entertaining tunes, we're sure that the makers would ensure that the trend continues in Kick 2 as well.

Also Read|Kick 2: Salman Khan locks Christmas 2021 for Sajid Nadiadwala's sequel