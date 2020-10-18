7 Years of Shahid: Rajkummar Rao gave a 'new lease of life' to Hansal Mehta's career, director reveals

While Shahid did not make much noise at the box office, it made critics and movie buffs take note of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao's first collaboration.

Over the years, actor Rajkummar Rao has given some memorable and impressive performances that are hard to forget. From Newton to Trapped, the actor has won over the audiences with his remarkable onscreen presence. In the last few years, some of the actor's most note-worthy performances have come from his collaboration with director Hansal Mehta. Films like Shahid, CityLights and Aligarh put Rajkummar under the spotlight. Today, Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao's first collaboration Shahid clocks seven years.

While the film did not make much noise at the box office, it made critics and movie buffs take note of Mehta and Rajkummar's project. The actor who plays the role of a militant operative turned criminal lawyer features Rajkummar in one of his finest works to date. In fact, Rajkummar and Hansal Mehta won the Best Actor and Best Director awards respectively at the 61st National Film Awards.

Speaking about Rajkummar's acting chops, Hansal Mehta hailed him. He said, "Rajkummar is perhaps the finest actor of his generation. He has come as somebody who has provided oxygen and given a new lease of life to my career. He is special to me as a human being, friend, brother and a collaborator."

Mehta admitted that trust is a huge factor in creating magic together. "Director and actor can share is trust. Through that, you can create magic together," he said. The filmmaker also revealed that when he first collaborated with Rajkummar for Shahid, it was his '2.0 version' as a filmmaker. The actor-director will now be teaming up together for Amazon Prime Video's Chhalaang. The film's trailer dropped on Saturday and the film is very different from the usual dark dramas Rajkummar and Hansal work on.

Mehta said, "You can`t be stagnant. It began with version 2.0 with Shahid. Chhalaang is a challenge. It is tough to make people laugh. This is my version 3.0." Speaking about the light-hearted film, he added, "It comes with a message through entertainment and a delightful cast led by Nushrratt Bharuccha and my muse Rajkummar Rao. He doesn't die or go to a prison in this one. If there will be tears, they will be tears of joy."

Well, after such successful films, we cannot wait to see what Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta have in store for us.

