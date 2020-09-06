7 Years of Shuddh Desi Romance: When Sushant Singh Rajput REVEALED favourite quality about Parineeti & Vaani

We stumbled upon an old interview of Sushant, Parineeti and Vaani which shows the trio talking about their film,, characters and favourite moments. Read on to know what the late actor had to say.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film on the silver screen, Chhichhore, clocks one year today. But little is known about the fact that it is also the anniversary of Sushant's second film of his career. Sushant, who began his journey in the movies with Kai Po Che in 2013, had starred later that year in Shuddh Desi Romance which was also his second film. The late actor starred alongside and debutant Vaani Kapoor back then. Today, Shuddh Desi Romance clocks seven years and we decided to go back in time.

Looking back, we stumbled upon an old interview of Sushant, Parineeti and Vaani which shows the trio talking about their film,, characters and favourite moments. During the interview, Sushant was asked to dish out one quality he admired about Parineeti and Vaani as actors.

About Parineeti, Sushant said, "One very good thing about Parineeti is that she knows a lot about acting. She is extremely hardworking. She works so hard that when she actually performs it looks quite effortless. It feels like she knew it from the beginning, but she genuinely works hard. She is also very humble about her talent."

As for Vaani, Sushant added, "I have never seen an actor who has never received formal training in acting and is so comfortable in front of the camera. I saw her work for the first time. I feel like she is a born actor." Vaani was stunned with Sushant's compliment and even thanked him for the same. While Shuddh Desi Romance was not a blockbuster hit, the film had some memorable songs and dialogues. The trio also had garnered a whole lot of attention back then since the film had 27 kissing scenes.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 1 Year of Chhichhore: 5 reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film on silver screen is a bittersweet memory

Credits :Bollywood Life

Share your comment ×