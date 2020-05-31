7 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Twitterati trend Ranbir & Deepika's film by calling it all time favourite

As Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani celebrates its 7th anniversary, fans have been trending #7YEARSOFYJHD on twitter and remembering Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film with much enthusiasm.

On this day, in the year 2013, director Ayan Mukerji entertained the audience with an amazing movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The movie starring , , Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur was a box office success. It was a very popular film amongst the youth and revolves around Kabir (Ranbir), a guy who wants to make it big in the travel industry, meets Naina (Deepika) during a trekking trip. She falls for him but refrains from expressing it. Years later they meet at a friend's wedding.

The film released 7 years ago on this very day but honestly, every time it reruns on TV or one binges it on an OTT platform, it feels fresh out of the oven. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is extremely special to many millennials and the film came across as a tale that may remain relevant and relatable even 10 years down the line. As Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani celebrates its 7th anniversary, fans have been trending #7YEARSOFYJHD on twitter and remembering the film with much enthusiasm.

(Also Read: 7 Years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 7 things about Naina that make her 'Full Hindi Film Hero' in Bunny’s life)

While one tweeted, "It was 2013, I was immersed in Rockstar's music, this film came at that came, it gave too much of joy to me, and to most of us. It re-introduced the breezy Bollywood's golden romance era. Thought of re-taking this voyage of emotions. So, celebrating #7YearsofYJHD. Be with me", one person tweet read, "Live The life to the fullest"- BUNNY #7yearsofyjhd #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani THE whole soul of the film is - FRIENDSHIP and LOVE #RanbirKapoor #DeepikaPadukone." Fans have been going gaga over the film all over again and expressing their immense love for the film and the cast.

For the uninitiated, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It was the second film to cross 300cr Worldwide after 3 Idiots. Ranbir Kapoor was the first to sign onto the film and was under Ayan Mukerji's direction for the second time following Wake Up Sid.

Check out the tweets here:

From the vagabond hero in Kabir to the simple sweet next door girl Naina , YJHD gave us characters and moments to remember forever #7YearsOfYJHD pic.twitter.com/n2e9icay6m — akriti (@malhotrasgirl) May 30, 2020

7 years of #YJHD

And how we all are mad for every single dialogue , frame , song , scene , action , reaction and what not ? #7yearsofYJHD pic.twitter.com/kR905Hfq2H — Trupti Khaniwadekar (@Ktrups18Trupti) May 30, 2020

Happy 7th birthday to the movie i will never get tired of watching. Found this images on tumblr and it reminded me what a beautiful dialogue this was; naina's narration was on point. #7YearsOfYJHD pic.twitter.com/dOAJRyP8Px — / inactive / (@nainamerimaina) May 29, 2020

7 Years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani This movie is close to my Bunny aur Naina ki Story, Bunny Avi aur Aditi ki Dosti Iske gaane One movie I can watch over and over again and still feel the same #7yearsofyjhd pic.twitter.com/mJrBWwGZ4s — Ranju Roy (@ranjuroy13) May 30, 2020

7 YEARS OF YEH JAWAANI HAI DEEWANI!!!! The film which has all my heart. idk how many times i've watched this film and how many times i'm gonna watch it again. It'll definately be my forever favourite. #7yearsofyjhd pic.twitter.com/Dy0YfcPdX8 — (@happyfeatme) May 30, 2020

Never connected with any character, the way I connected with Bunny, my alter ego. This line is “Main udna chahta hoon daudna chahta hoon girna bhi chahta hoon bus rukna nahi chahta...#7YEARSOFYJHD pic.twitter.com/jCUekjcH0J — dvsbharthi (@dvsbharthi) May 31, 2020

It was 2013, I was immersed in Rockstar's music, this film came at that came, it gave too much of joy to me, and to most of us. It re-introduced the breezy Bollywood's golden romance era. Thought of re-taking this voyage of emotions. So, celebrating #7YearsofYJHD. Be with me. :) pic.twitter.com/nBXvO8F5eb — Chaitanya (@illusionistChai) May 31, 2020

Story

Dialogues

Cinematography

Songs

Performances Everything in this film was perfect Biggest non Holiday BB till sanju, Hit on television. This film has a separate fanbase #7yearsofyjhd pic.twitter.com/OWnLbDoSzX — Abhi! (@abhiraj1717) May 31, 2020

This is just an appreciation tweet for completing 7 wonderful years #7yearsofyjhd. One of the best romcom of the decade with the best ever cinematography. In short this was not jus a movie but a beautiful journey which we all relived through “Naina Talwar n Kabir Thapar”. pic.twitter.com/pYt9SL2zsM — Deblipi (@iamdeblipi) May 30, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×