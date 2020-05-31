  1. Home
7 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Twitterati trend Ranbir & Deepika's film by calling it all time favourite

As Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani celebrates its 7th anniversary, fans have been trending #7YEARSOFYJHD on twitter and remembering Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film with much enthusiasm.
On this day, in the year 2013, director Ayan Mukerji entertained the audience with an amazing movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur was a box office success. It was a very popular film amongst the youth and revolves around Kabir (Ranbir), a guy who wants to make it big in the travel industry, meets Naina (Deepika) during a trekking trip. She falls for him but refrains from expressing it. Years later they meet at a friend's wedding.

The film released 7 years ago on this very day but honestly, every time it reruns on TV or one binges it on an OTT platform, it feels fresh out of the oven. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is extremely special to many millennials and the film came across as a tale that may remain relevant and relatable even 10 years down the line. As Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani celebrates its 7th anniversary, fans have been trending #7YEARSOFYJHD on twitter and remembering the film with much enthusiasm. 

(Also Read: 7 Years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 7 things about Naina that make her 'Full Hindi Film Hero' in Bunny’s life)

While one tweeted, "It was 2013, I was immersed in Rockstar's music, this film came at that came, it gave too much of joy to me, and to most of us. It re-introduced the breezy Bollywood's golden romance era. Thought of re-taking this voyage of emotions. So, celebrating #7YearsofYJHD. Be with me", one person tweet read, "Live The life to the fullest"- BUNNY #7yearsofyjhd #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani THE whole soul of the film is - FRIENDSHIP and LOVE #RanbirKapoor #DeepikaPadukone." Fans have been going gaga over the film all over again and expressing their immense love for the film and the cast. 

For the uninitiated, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It was the second film to cross 300cr Worldwide after 3 Idiots. Ranbir Kapoor was the first to sign onto the film and was under Ayan Mukerji's direction for the second time following Wake Up Sid. 

 

Check out the tweets here:

