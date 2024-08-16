70th National Film Awards 2024 Complete List: Brahmastra wins big in music; Neena Gupta gets Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai, and more

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced today, August 16, 2024, in Delhi. The felicitation ceremony will take place in October. Feature and Non-Feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 were eligible for different categories. The movie Brahmastra won big in music categories, while Neena Gupta emerged as the Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai. The complete list of winners is as follows:

Feature films:

Best Film - Aattam by Aanand Ekarshi

Best Actor - Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actress - Nithya Menon for Thiruchitrambhalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express

Best Direction - Sooraj R Barjatya for Uunchai

Best Supporting Actor - Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja

Best Supporting Actress - Neena Gupta for Uunchai

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Kantara

Best Debut Film of a Director: Pramod Kumar for Fouja

Best Child Artist - Sreepath for Malikappuram

Best Cinematography - Ravi Varmam for Ponniyin Selvan 1

Best Screenplay - Anand Ekarshi for Aatam

Best Dialogue Writer - Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittela for Gulmohar

Best Production Design - Ananda Addhya for Aparajito

Best Action Choreography - Anbariv for KGF Chapter 2

Best Make-Up Artist - Somnath Kundu for Aparajito

Best Costume Design - Niki Joshi for Kutch Express

Best Music Direction for Songs - Pritam for Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva

Best Music Direction for Background Scores - AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan 2

Best Lyrics - Naushad Sadar Khan for Salaami in Fouja

Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva

Best Female Playback Singer - Bombay Jayashri for Chaayum Veyil from Saudi Vellakka

Best Choreography - Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for Megham Karukatha in Thiruchitrambalam

Best Sound Design - Anand Krishnamoorthy for Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1

Best Editing - Mahesh Bhuvanend for Aattam

Special Jury Award - Manoj Bajpayee for Gulmohar and Sanjoy Chowdhury for Kadhikan

Best Feature Film In Assamese - Emuthi Puthi

Best Feature Film In Bengali - Kaberi Antardhan

Best Feature Film In Hindi - Gulmohar

Best Feature Film In Kannada - KGF Chapter 2

Best Feature Film In Malayalam - Saudi Vellakka

Best Feature Film In Marathi - Vaalvi

Best Feature Film In Tiwa - Sikaisal

Best Feature Film in Odia - Daman

Best Feature Film In Punjabi - Baghi Di Dhee

Best Feature Film In Tamil - Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

Best Feature Film In Telugu - Karthikeya 2, Chandoo Mondeti

Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic - Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva

Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values - Kutch Express

Advertisement

Non-feature films:

Best Non-Feature Film - Ayena by Siddhant Sarin

Best Documentary - Murmurs of the Jungle by Sahil Vaidya

Best Non-Feature Film Direction - Miriam Chandy Menacherry for From The Shadow

Best Script - Koushik Sarkar for Mono No Aware

Best Narration/Voice Over - Sumant Shinde for Murmurs Of The Jungle

Best Animated Film - A Coconut Tree by Joshy Benedict

Best Editing - Suresh URS for Madhyantara

Best Sound Design - Manas Choudhury for Yaan

Best Cinematography - Siddharth Diwan for Mono No Aware

Best Short Film - Xunyota by Nabapan Deka

Best Debut Film of a Director - Basti Dinesh Shenoy for Madhyantara

Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction - Vishal Bhardwaj for Fursat

Best Arts and Culture Film - Ranga Vibhoga by Suneel Narasimhachar Puranik and Varsa by Sachin Balasaheb Suryawanshi

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film - Aanaki Ek Mohenjo Daro by Ashok Rane

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - On The Brink Season 2: Gharial by Akansha Sood Singh

Special Mention - Birubala by Aimee Baruah and Hargila - The Greater Adjutant Stork by Partha Sarathi Mahant

Best Book On Cinema - Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar

Best Film Critic - Deepak Dua (Hindi)

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 to Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein