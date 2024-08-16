70th National Film Awards 2024 Complete List: Brahmastra wins big in music; Neena Gupta gets Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai, and more
The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced today, August 16, 2024, and here is a complete list of the awardees in different categories.
The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced today, August 16, 2024, in Delhi. The felicitation ceremony will take place in October. Feature and Non-Feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 were eligible for different categories. The movie Brahmastra won big in music categories, while Neena Gupta emerged as the Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai. The complete list of winners is as follows:
Feature films:
- Best Film - Aattam by Aanand Ekarshi
- Best Actor - Rishab Shetty for Kantara
- Best Actress - Nithya Menon for Thiruchitrambhalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express
- Best Direction - Sooraj R Barjatya for Uunchai
- Best Supporting Actor - Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja
- Best Supporting Actress - Neena Gupta for Uunchai
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Kantara
- Best Debut Film of a Director: Pramod Kumar for Fouja
- Best Child Artist - Sreepath for Malikappuram
- Best Cinematography - Ravi Varmam for Ponniyin Selvan 1
- Best Screenplay - Anand Ekarshi for Aatam
- Best Dialogue Writer - Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittela for Gulmohar
- Best Production Design - Ananda Addhya for Aparajito
- Best Action Choreography - Anbariv for KGF Chapter 2
- Best Make-Up Artist - Somnath Kundu for Aparajito
- Best Costume Design - Niki Joshi for Kutch Express
- Best Music Direction for Songs - Pritam for Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva
- Best Music Direction for Background Scores - AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan 2
- Best Lyrics - Naushad Sadar Khan for Salaami in Fouja
- Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva
- Best Female Playback Singer - Bombay Jayashri for Chaayum Veyil from Saudi Vellakka
- Best Choreography - Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for Megham Karukatha in Thiruchitrambalam
- Best Sound Design - Anand Krishnamoorthy for Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
- Best Editing - Mahesh Bhuvanend for Aattam
- Special Jury Award - Manoj Bajpayee for Gulmohar and Sanjoy Chowdhury for Kadhikan
- Best Feature Film In Assamese - Emuthi Puthi
- Best Feature Film In Bengali - Kaberi Antardhan
- Best Feature Film In Hindi - Gulmohar
- Best Feature Film In Kannada - KGF Chapter 2
- Best Feature Film In Malayalam - Saudi Vellakka
- Best Feature Film In Marathi - Vaalvi
- Best Feature Film In Tiwa - Sikaisal
- Best Feature Film in Odia - Daman
- Best Feature Film In Punjabi - Baghi Di Dhee
- Best Feature Film In Tamil - Ponniyin Selvan Part 1
- Best Feature Film In Telugu - Karthikeya 2, Chandoo Mondeti
- Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic - Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva
- Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values - Kutch Express
Non-feature films:
- Best Non-Feature Film - Ayena by Siddhant Sarin
- Best Documentary - Murmurs of the Jungle by Sahil Vaidya
- Best Non-Feature Film Direction - Miriam Chandy Menacherry for From The Shadow
- Best Script - Koushik Sarkar for Mono No Aware
- Best Narration/Voice Over - Sumant Shinde for Murmurs Of The Jungle
- Best Animated Film - A Coconut Tree by Joshy Benedict
- Best Editing - Suresh URS for Madhyantara
- Best Sound Design - Manas Choudhury for Yaan
- Best Cinematography - Siddharth Diwan for Mono No Aware
- Best Short Film - Xunyota by Nabapan Deka
- Best Debut Film of a Director - Basti Dinesh Shenoy for Madhyantara
- Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction - Vishal Bhardwaj for Fursat
- Best Arts and Culture Film - Ranga Vibhoga by Suneel Narasimhachar Puranik and Varsa by Sachin Balasaheb Suryawanshi
- Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film - Aanaki Ek Mohenjo Daro by Ashok Rane
- Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - On The Brink Season 2: Gharial by Akansha Sood Singh
- Special Mention - Birubala by Aimee Baruah and Hargila - The Greater Adjutant Stork by Partha Sarathi Mahant
- Best Book On Cinema - Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar
- Best Film Critic - Deepak Dua (Hindi)
