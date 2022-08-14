75th Independence Day: 10 best dialogues that evoke patriotic spirit and celebrate freedom

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day. On this day, celebrations are not just limited to a certain religion or caste, but an occasion for the entire country. It also serves as a reminder for the citizens to appreciate the fact that we’re living in a free nation, thanks to the sacrifices of our ancestors. Bollywood has always been in the forefront when it comes to showing and igniting patriotism. From its movies to songs and dialogues, we love everything that makes us feel emotional, and, patriotic at the same time. However, on a closer look, what make these Patriotic films equally important, apart from songs and the actors are the dialogues. For this 15th August, we bring you the dialogues that instill a feeling of patriotism in us.

Here are 10 patriotic dialogues from Bollywood which will spark the patriotic feelings in you!

Uri: The Surgical Strike

“How’s the josh? High sir,” the dialogue needs no explanation. It became extremely popular after the release of the movie.

In the movie starring Vicky Kaushal, Indian army special forces execute a covert operation, avenging the killing of fellow army men at their base by a terrorist group. This movie will definitely make you feel proud and angry at the same time.

Kesari

In the film Akshay Kumar said, “Ek angrez ne mujhse kaha tha ki tum gulam ho, Hindusthan ki dharti se darpok paida hote hai, Aaj jawab dene ka waqt aa gaya hai.”

Kesari is based on an incredible true story of the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt, who plays the role of an undercover RAW agent in the movie said, 'Watan ke aage kuch nahi, khud bhi nahi.'

Raazi focuses on a Kashmiri woman agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Chak De! India

One of the Shah Rukh Khan's dialogues from the movie that gained immense love from the audience is, “Mujhe states ke naam na sunayi dete hain na dikhayi dete hain, sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai… INDIA.”

Chak De! India revolves around Kabir Khan, the coach of the Indian Women's National Hockey Team, who dreams of making his all-girls team emerge victorious against all odds.

Namastey London

In the film, Akshay Kumar said, “Ek Catholic aurat Pradhan Mantri ki kursi ek Sikh ke liye chod deti hai … aur ek Sikh Pradhan Mantri pad ki shapath ek Muslim Rashtrapati se leta hai … us desh ki bhag daud sambhalne ke liye jisme assi pratishad log Hindu hai”

Namaste London revolves around a man, who takes his thoroughly-British daughter to his home country, India. There, he arranges her marriage to someone she considers a fool. The daughter attempts to outwit them, but the groom quietly and patiently hatches his own plan.

The 2007 film directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It also features Rishi Kapoor, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Clive Standen in supporting roles.

Rang De Basanti

"Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin voh paani hai … joh desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawani hai" -Aamir Khan

Rang De Basanti is the story of six young Indians who assist an English woman to film a documentary on the freedom fighters from their past, and the events that lead them to relive the long-forgotten saga of freedom.

Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan: “Ye Indian Army hain, hum dushmani mein bhi ek sharafat rakhte hain.”

Lakshya is the story of an aimless, jobless, irresponsible grown man (Hrithik Roshan), who joins the army and matures into a battlefield hero.

Movie: Maa Tujhhe Salaam

"Tum doodh mangoge hum kheer denge … tum Kashmir mangoge hum cheer denge" -Sunny Deol

Movie Is an action/ patriotic film directed by Tinu Verma. This film was released on January 25, 2002. This movie stars Sunny Deol, Tabu and Arbaaz Khan. This film was released when tensions were high between India and Pakistan.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

"Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega! "-Sunny Deol

Bollywood action movie starring Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel, and Amrish Puri set in the time of the Indian partition. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a box office phenomenon and sold more tickets at theatres in India than any film in history apart from Sholay (1975)

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

'Jab wahan border par log apni neend ki parwah kiye bina jagte hain, tab tumhein yahan sheher mein chain ki neend aati hain,' said Akshay Kumar in the movie.

Film revolves around a military officer who attempts to hunt down a terrorist, destroy a terrorist gang and deactivate the sleeper cells under its command.