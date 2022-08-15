Live
75th Independence Day Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan hoists flag with family, Salman Khan holds tri-colour
India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today and the excitement is clearly visible amongst every Indian. Even our Bollywood celebrities are not behind. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others have taken to their s India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today and the excitement is clearly visible amongst every Indian. Even our Bollywood celebrities are not behind. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others have taken to their social media handles to share their picture with the Indian flag and wish all their fans on this special day.
Highlights
August 15, 2022, 08:17 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan hoists tri-colour in Mannat with family
It is India's 75th Independence Day and it is indeed a special day for all Indians. SRK along with his family made sure to be a part of this celebration by hoisting the tri-colour and posing with it. Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share this lovely picture.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!