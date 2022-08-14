75th Independence Day: From SRK in Chak De India to Alia Bhatt in Raazi, 5 actors who played patriotic roles

Patriotism is a quality every individual has within them towards their nation. Different people have different ways of showing their support and love towards the country. Some do it by fighting at the borders, some do it by playing for the nation and winning it big in the world, some show their patriotism by following the rules and regulations of the country while some never show it but still have a great respect and love for India. Our Bollywood films have shown patriotism of different forms on the big screen and many actors have given us some amazing patriotic characters that will forever stay in our minds.

Today, India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. There are people who fought for the freedom of this nation. There are many who still fight to secure the nation. There are Indians who achieve and win it big in games, arts, and other fields and make the country proud. There are farmers who dedicate their lives serving food and other necessities of the country and its people. Every individual in this country plays a role that in one or the other way shows their dedication towards India. Bollywood has shown the nuances of such people in some patriotic films and their character. Check it out.

Alia Bhatt in Raazi

Raazi is one of the best patriotic films portraying the love for the nation. Alia Bhatt plays the role of a spy named Sehmat in the film. Based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel 'Calling Sehmat', Raazi is a real story of a young Muslim girl (played by Alia) who at the behest of her father becomes a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent and marries into a high-profile, Pakistani family of military officials. What follows next is an unbelievable story of heartbreak and sacrifice that results in Sehmat saving her country from a major threat during the Indo- Pak War of 1971. Raazi touches the emotional chord of every person and shows what it means to be patriotic in real sense and it's now going out on the streets and attacking others or questioning people of their love towards the country. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it is one of the best films to come out in recent times.

Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Kabir Khan, a former hockey player and the coach of the Indian Women's Hockey team. He is being accused of disloyalty towards his nation. Kabir later dedicates his life to coaching the girls in the game of hockey and thus, giving the nation a win in the game at the World Cup.

Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike turned out to be a career-changing movie for Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, who managed to raise his stocks in the Hindi film industry by nailing the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. Uri: The Surgical Strike pays a fitting homage to the Indian Army. Based on the 2016 Uri attack, the war movie also features Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles.

Aamir Khan in Lagaan

Again, not a story of a freedom fighter of a soldier, but a simple villager living an oppressed life under the rule of Britishers. But Aamir Khan's character Bhuvan and the villager do their best and finally win over the British to end the tax that is levied on them. It's an emotional film with a sentiment that's beautifully touched by the director. The title of the movie is self-explanatory as it signifies the tax that Britishers had imposed on the Indian farmers during their rule. Antagonist Captain Russell (Paul Blackthorne) imposes a double lagaan but vows to give the villagers a waiver if they manage to outclass the Britsh in the gentleman's game (cricket). Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan is an epic musical sports film starring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, actress Gracy Singh, and British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

Sunny Deol in Border

One cannot not celebrate Independence Day or Republic Day without watching Sunny Deol starrer Border. He played the role of an Indian soldier along with an ensemble cast of Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff. Their characters fought for the nation till their last breath, thus showing us what the soldiers at the border do for us. They stay alert and awake at the borders to protect the citizens of this country from any danger, enemy or any attack.