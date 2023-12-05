8 PICS that take you INSIDE Saif Ali Khan’s luxurious Pataudi Palace, where Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was filmed

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action crime film Animal has emerged as a major commercial success. One of the highlights of the film is the massive house Ranbir's character owns in the film. It turns out that the house is actually Saif Ali Khan's luxurious Pataudi Palace. Let's take a look at some of its pictures that will transport us inside it.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was shot inside Pataudi Palace

An extensive portion of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was shot inside Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace which was shown as the main house of the Singh family in the film. Let's take a look at this luxurious ancestral palace of Saif. In 2020, Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan shared an aerial picture of the palace which showcases its large size.

Take a look!

This year, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her birthday with her husband Saif Ali Khan at the Pataudi Palace. Her sister Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share multiple pictures from the venue. One of them features Saif and Kareena indulging in a discussion with their son Taimur Ali Khan visible in the background.

On that special occasion, Saif's sister Saba Pataudi also shared a picture of Bebo from Pataudi Palace. In it, the Jaane Jaan actress is posing with the gift Saba sent for her. Saba cautioned it, "When u ensure your surprise gift n card has been delivered!!! I hope u like it bhabs! I loved buying them for U!!!".

In a series of pictures, Karisma gave us a glimpse of the Pataudi Palace from Bebo's birthday via her Instagram stories. In one, Kareena can be seen cutting the cake with a stack of books visible in the background.

Karisma also shared two pictures with Kareena from the same occasion that gave a further glimpse of the luxurious Palace.

In November 2021, Kareena took to her Instagram to share pictures of Saif and her sons from the Pataudi Palace, calling them her 'chands'.

According to The Times of India, Pataudi Palace is valued at around 800 crore. It was built in 1935 by the last ruling Nawab of Pataudi known as Iftikhar Ali Khan and it served as his family's residence.

About Animal

Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi. The film was released on December 1st and turned out to be a major commercial success.

