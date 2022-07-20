8 revelations Ranbir Kapoor made about his relationship with Alia Bhatt during Shamshera promotions

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Ever since the two announced their pregnancy, all eyes are on them. Well, both the stars have never spoken about their relationship much. But now that the actor is busy promoting his film Shamshera, he has been interacting with the media and revealing a lot of things about his relationship with the Dear Zindagi actress and about their soon-to-be-born baby. Scroll down to read the 10 best things that he has revealed.

Expecting twins?

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to play a game of two truths and a lie. He was asked to make three statements out of which 2 statements will be true and 1 would be a lie. The twist was that he did not have to reveal what statements are true and what is a lie. Ranbir’s answer left everyone stunned. “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work," the actor said.

Arsenal of names ready for the baby

In an interview with FilmiBeat, Ranbir Kapoor was asked since the names of almost all the male members in the family begin with R, so will his baby name too will begin with the same initial or has he thought of any other name? To this Ranbir quipped that they have thought of a lot of baby names, both R and non-R names. He also revealed that their arsenal is ready with all the names, but they will see what personality suits what.

Alia has great timing

In a recent interview with TV9 Entertainment, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was asked that if he and Alia were to work together again soon, what genre what he want that to be? To which, Ranbir said: "Comedy. I think Alia has great comedy timing and I would love to do a comedy film."

Spending time with Alia makes Ranbir the happiest

In the recently released video, Ranbir, who married Alia Bhatt in April this year, revealed that spending time with his wife makes him the happiest person.

Talking about kids from the first meeting

Talking about having a baby with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor said that he and the Dear Zindagi actress have been talking about having kids from the first day they met and fell in love. Ranbir revealed that he and his wife always wanted children.

Alia has been my biggest cheerleader: Ranbir

For the unversed, when Ranbir Kapoor’s first look poster of Shamshera was released, Alia Bhatt had shared the poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, ‘Now that’s a hot morning…I mean..good morning’. In a recent interview reacting to Alia’s gesture, Ranbir Kapoor said, "Alia has always been my biggest cheerleader. She is always so supportive”. Ranbir added that he had no idea that in the last two weeks that Alia had been in touch with Karan Malhotra, the director of Shamshera. “She doesn't tell me much, but she is sending Karan reviews of people. She is also going online and checking the audience's reaction to the teaser and poster."

Alia is the tadka in my dal chawal: Ranbir

During one of Shamshera’s promotional events, Ranbir Kapoor while talking about his wedding with Alia Bhatt revealed, that this was a big year for him as he got married. “I always said that we need tangdi kebab, and not dal chawal in life. But with experience I can say that nothing better than Dal Chawal. Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achar with it, she is everything and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life.”

Ranbir on proposing to Alia in Maasai Mara

When he was asked how difficult or challenging was it to hide this plan from Alia, the actor quipped, “It wasn’t difficult, just don’t tell anybody. I think it was a beautiful moment and just happened very naturally and organically.”

