8 Times Hrithik Roshan won over netizens with his witty replies

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is active on social media. He was busy with the shooting of his next film which happens to be the remake of Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Currently, the actor is in the Maldives with his family and spending some quality time. The actor is accompanied by his mother and other family members. He has been posting pictures from his vacation. He had gone there during Christmas. Hrithik not just informs his fans about his forthcoming films but also makes them part of his daily life. From replying to fans to slamming trolls, Hrithik makes the most of his presence on the internet. There have been times when he even shared his fans' comments or posts on his social handles. It will not be wrong to say that the actor enjoys a huge fan following. Hrithik Roshan has time and again won everyone with his witty, humorous and wise responses that often make for an interesting conversation.

Here’s taking a look at the times the superstar hit it out of the park with his comment replies –

Seelan Waali Dewar - Hrithik Roshan posted an image of himself with his mother at the breakfast table when fans were quick to notice his ‘seelan waali deewar’. The superstar with his infectiously positive attitude responded with a deep metaphor to his fans comments stating, “Agar silan nahi hoga toh silan ko theekh karne ka mazaa kaise aayega bhai”

Samosa Craving – Hrithik Roshan takes his food seriously and his somber menu examining expression said it all! The star revealed his major samosa craving through the post and Zomato was even quick to respond with a famous dialogue from Koi Mil Gaya

Fan Encouragement – Instagram dance influencer Tarun Namdev, a die-hard Hrithik Roshan fan was in for a surprise when the superstar left a string of encouraging and supportive comments on his dance videos. Interestingly, Hrithik is the only account, Namdev follows on Instagram.

The superstar also replied to a fan’s imaginative wattpad storyline for Krrish 4 –

Hrithik Roshan also responded to a differently abled fan, Iranian painter, Fatemeh Hamami’s post where she created a portrait of the actor using just her feet – He said, “Wow..I am truly honored. You are absolutely amazing. Lots of love and hugs to you”. At his fans’ service – Hrithik Roshan’s ‘At Your Service Maam’ comment on a fan, Rupali’s post, won her a year’s supply of free AC servicing from Urban Company.

Public Interactions – Hrithik Roshan enjoys browsing through fan comments, works of tribute and is among the first to thank them – Here’s another instance where the star thanked a fan for a cool video edit of his blockbuster Agneepath.

Kabir ki aisi ki taisi – When a fan jokingly commented on Hrithik Roshan’s post saying ‘Bhai Tu Bilkul Kabir Jesa Lagta Hai’, the actor wittingly responded ‘Kabir ki Aisi Ki Taisi…Better Karte Hai’.

Machchar walla racket – When a fan spotted a mosquito racket in a throwback video of Hrithik Roshan from the sets of Super 30, Hrithik Roshan amusingly responded back with a candid, funny video of him squatting flies.

Senorita - The superstar loves interacting with fans and even responded to a fan’s tweet on ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ with the lyrics of Senorita, one of the most popular tracks he’s remembered for.

