8 Tweets to read before you plan to watch Abhay Deol starrer Trial By Fire this weekend

All eyes are on Abhay Deol and Rajashri Deshpande starrer new web series, Trial By Fire which has been released on Netflix. The web show traces the real-life 25-year-long battle of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy who fight against the system and seek justice after losing their children in the tragic 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire incident. The series also stars Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shilpa Shukla, and Shardul Bharadwaj. Well, if you have still not watched the show and are planning to binge-watch it this weekend, then scroll down to read these tweets before you decide to watch the show.

Abhay Deol calls it his ‘hardest role’

Ahead of the trailer release, Abhay Deol penned a post in which he wrote that his role in Trial By Fire is by far one of his most challenging roles. “Possibly the hardest role I’ve ever had to portray. I’ve done true stories before but this one has to be the most tragic. A fire that left a trail of tragedies in its wake. Tragedies Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy had to deal with over the two plus decades. Follow their journey in #TrialByFire,” wrote Abhay Deol.

The series is based on the best-seller, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy, written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. Helmed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, Trial by Fire will stream on Netflix from January 13.