8 Tweets to read before you plan to watch Abhay Deol starrer Trial By Fire this weekend
All eyes are on Abhay Deol and Rajashri Deshpande starrer new web series, Trial By Fire which has been released on Netflix. The web show traces the real-life 25-year-long battle of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy who fight against the system and seek justice after losing their children in the tragic 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire incident. The series also stars Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shilpa Shukla, and Shardul Bharadwaj. Well, if you have still not watched the show and are planning to binge-watch it this weekend, then scroll down to read these tweets before you decide to watch the show.
Check out 8 tweets about Trial By Fire
- Trial by fire is heartbreaking. A truly well-made series on one of the most tragic incidents. Each episode will make you cry and great performances by Abhay Deol and Rajashri Deshpande. It will truly leave you numb.”
- It is not often that the movie is better than the novel. #TrialByFire on @NetflixIndia is one such must-watch adaptation. @AbhayDeol is such an under-utilised actor in the Indian cinema. Watched 3 episodes and am blown over by it.
- #TrialByFire and awesome series showing how our system works and the fight of those who lost their near and dear ones. @rajeshtailang another spectacular performance.
- #TrialByFire is a must watch. A piece of Delhi’s history. We CANNOT imagine what the families went thru but TBF hits us hard in the gut. @rajshriartist & @AbhayDeol have given stellar performances as Mrs & Mr Krishnamoorthy who had lost both their children in the tragedy.
- The #trialbyfire is a must-watch, no amount of money can compensate for the losses caused, the nasals are crying foul, money can’t buy forgiveness and it should not be stayed, infact they should face their demons for eternity or at least till all victims forgive them.
- #TrialByFire is an experience filled with heartbreak, hope and perseverance. I cannot even imagine the courage this took in real life. Chilling
- Binge watched #TrialByFire on Netflix. It's a gripping series on an unfortunate tragedy (uphar fire) and the last episode is surely not meant for the faint hearted people. @rajshriartist is just brilliant. Here mere presence on the screen brings a bundle of emotions Watch it
- #TrialByFire will make you feel angry, sad and helpless at the same time. One of my friend's older brother passed away in the tragedy. He was 17 at the time. No family can ever get over a loss like that. The Ansals are still flourishing.
Abhay Deol calls it his ‘hardest role’
Ahead of the trailer release, Abhay Deol penned a post in which he wrote that his role in Trial By Fire is by far one of his most challenging roles. “Possibly the hardest role I’ve ever had to portray. I’ve done true stories before but this one has to be the most tragic. A fire that left a trail of tragedies in its wake. Tragedies Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy had to deal with over the two plus decades. Follow their journey in #TrialByFire,” wrote Abhay Deol.
The series is based on the best-seller, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy, written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. Helmed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, Trial by Fire will stream on Netflix from January 13.
