8 years of Bol Bachchan: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin's action comedy is a must watch for these reasons

The 2012 action comedy titled Bol Bachchan has finally clocked eight years. We have listed five reasons as to why the Rohit Shetty directorial is a must-watch for everyone.

Bollywood witnesses the production of numerous movies every year but only a few of them are able to have a long-lasting impact on the audience. Well, there is no denying this fact that the makers experiment with multiple genres ranging from action, comedy, romance, and what not! But the ones that stand out of the crowd and win the hearts of the audience are declared hits at the box office. So, the movie that we will be talking about today is Bol Bachchan.

The Rohit Shetty directorial that was released in 2012 was a huge hit and received a humongous response from the audience. The movie itself was inspired by another classic comedy-drama titled Gol Maal that was released way back in 1979. Bol Bachchan is a complete mixture of action and comedy and that’s what makes it more entertaining. Right from the exaggerated action scenes to the perfect comic timings of the impressive star cast, this movie is a complete package!

And the best part is that Bol Bachchan has completed 8 years of its release today. Featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Prachi Desai, and Asin in the lead roles, the movie is a total entertainer and a must-watch for everyone. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the names of Archana Puran Singh, Asrani, Krushna Abhishek, and Neeraj Vora who further made this action-comedy lively with their stellar performances. As Bol Bachchan clocks 8 years, we bring forward five reasons why the movie is a must-watch for the movie lovers.

Here are the five reasons why Bol Bachchan should definitely be on your watchlist:

Abhishek Bachchan in double roles

The kind of dynamism that Junior Bachchan puts into the dual roles that he plays in the movie is worth mentioning here. On one hand, he plays the loyal and hardworking Abhishek Bachchan (yes, that’s his name in the comedy-drama!) while on the other hand, he plays Abbas Ali, a Kathak dancer, and an effeminate man. However, that is not exactly his identity but what circumstances force him into disguising himself is what you will eventually find out in the movie!

Ajay Devgn’s ‘funny’ English

After having showcased his comic side in movies like Golmaal, Ajay Devgn returns to Bol Bachchan as Prithviraj Raghuvanshi who hates and punishes liars but at the same time, has an addiction towards speaking English. However, his translations of some popular Hindi proverbs surely make the audience go to ROFL. Moreover, there is a kind of innocence in his character which is beautifully portrayed in the movie.

Epic dialogues

The dialogues used in Bol Bachchan add further weightage to the comic element of the movie. Right from Ajay Devgn’s dialogues in English to Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek’s funny monologues, this movie is a complete package of ROFL moments. For instance, it’s quite hilarious when Ajay Devgn says “when elders get cozy, youngers don’t put their nosy” instead of Jab bade baat kar rahe ho, toh bich mein toka nahi karte or “your eardrums are playing drums” instead of “tumhare kaan baz rahe hain.” And who can forget Abhishek’s Dai Maa and Bai Maa ka concept!

A stellar star cast indeed!

Apart from the lead characters, there are a few others too who literally stole the show in Bol Bachchan. Yes, we are talking about Asrani, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh here. One cannot stop laughing when Asrani shouts “Maa nahi hai, maa nahi hai” in one of the scenes or the one in which Archana Puran Singh tries some poetic lyrics like “In aankhon ki masti ke mastaane hazaaron hain, kehne ko toh duniya mein maikhane hazaaron hain.”

Music

Another important element that adds to the movie’s entertaining factor is its amazing soundtrack. Among them is the titular track that featured none other than ‘Big B’ Amitabh Bachchan himself! Another one is the romantic ballad Chalao Na Naino Se crooned by Himesh Reshammiya which also has a few comical elements in it. And who can forget Abhishek Bachchan’s crazy dance moves in Nach Le!

