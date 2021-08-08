8 years of Chennai Express: Dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan starrer that will tickle your funny bones

8 years ago, Chennai Express featuring and brought a storm at the box office. The action and comedy-drama directed by Rohit Shetty hit the theatres on 9 August 2013. Years have passed but the film is still considered as one of the most funniest of all times. The songs including Titli, Lungi Dance and Tera Rasta Chhodoon Na have emerged chartbusters.

'Chennai Express' revolves around a Mumbai man (SRK) who is trying to duck out of his responsibility of immersing his recently departed grandfather’s ashes by taking a holiday in Goa, however, he gets trapped in the issues of a Tamilian woman (Deepika) who just ran from her wedding with a man of her father’s choice. The 142 minute movie has cars toppling and blowing up, clashes between groups, and a lot of funny moments. One of the most memorable moments of the movie was a recreation of the famous train scene from Shah Rukh’s 1995 film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Besides action, the movie is full of hilarious scenes.

As Chennai Express completed 8 years, Pinkvilla brings to you the most famous dialogues from the movie which will tickle your funny bones.

*Logo ki train miss hoti hai, aap logo ke chakkar mein mera platform miss ho gaya.

*Myself Shamsher Singh from Punjab. Which part? Areee, whole body.

*Mujhe chhor do tumhe Singham ki kasam.

*Hum logo jahan se khadi hoti, station wahi se shuru hoti.

*Don't underestimate the power of a common man.

*Mujpe ek film ban ni chaiye - "Haste Haste Lag Gaye Raste”

*Tu Don ki beti nahi Donkey ki beti hai.

Other than the funny dialogues, Deepika Padukone’s hilarious Tamil accent cannot be missed in the movie. Though it was not consistent, it added to the comedy. From scenes like sleep kicking to numerous escaping plans, the Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan starrer will leave you in laughter even today.

