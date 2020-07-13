8 years of Cocktail: 5 reasons why Deepika Padukone starrer continues to strike a chord with our hearts

Homi Adajania’s Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, clocks eight years of release today. Here’s why we continue to love this romantic comedy:

Bollywood is an industry which is known for some of the most heart touching stories to life over the years. Stories which take us to an altogether different world, stories which leave us in a happy space, stories which leave us hopeful about finding our true love and much more. One such movie is Homi Adajania directorial Cocktail starring , and Diana Penty. The movie had released in 2012 and the interesting storyline went on to win millions of hearts.

The story revolves around three friends, Veronica (played by Deepika), Meera (played by Diana) and Gautam (played by Saif) and how their life transpires from being friends to falling in love, the misunderstandings and regrets. Imtiaz Ali, who is the writer of Cocktail, has perfectly presented all the emotions in an impressive way which was relatable to every millennial around. Besides, the supporting cast of Randeep Hooda, Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani added a new charm to the story. And now, as Cocktail clocks eight years of release, here’s why it continues to strike a chord with our hearts:

Deepika Padukone as Veronica is the life of Cocktail

Deepika Padukone is seen playing the role of Veronica who is free spirited, fierce and bold. She is one of the strongest characters in the movie and of course the real hero of the story who is independent and confident. While Veronica makes us drool over her carefree attitude and panache, there is a traditional side to her which people can relate to easily. Deepika was clearly a treat to watch in Cocktail.

Diana Penty’s simplicity as Meera brings peace to our hearts

Diana, who made her grand Bollywood debut with Cocktail, is seen playing the role of Meera who is completely opposite to Veronica. She is simple, gharelu, kind, gentle and everything an Indian mother would seek in an ideal match for her son. While she was abandoned by her husband (Randeep Hooda) for her desi attitude, her simplicity made Gautam (Saif Ali Khan) skip a beat and he couldn’t help falling in love with her. Needless to say, Meera is one of the best characters ever played by Diana.

A perfect tale of friendship with a plot twist of a love triangle

Cocktail is a roller coaster ride of several emotions. It started with Veronica being a perfect BFF to Meera, helping her at her worst, making her believe in herself and be independent. On the other hand, Meera taught Veronica the value of relationships and traditions. While they were a perfect duo of soul sisters, their life takes a turn when Gautam enters their life and Veronica falls in love with him only to realise that he is in love with Meera. Veronica and Meera’s friendship will certainly make you miss your BFF and will also make you nostalgic about all the happy moments you shared with your BFF.

Dimple Kapadia as a Punjabi mother is a treat to watch

Dimple Kapadia is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in Bollywood who has impressed with her different roles on the silver screen. But this time, her portrayal of Gutlu aka Gautam’s mommy Kavita Kapoor made us go all gaga. She is a true blue Punjabi is every sense and is truly connected to her roots. And of course, her sole aim is to find an ideal match for her son. Besides, her crackling chemistry with Saif and Boman also adds up to the spark of her character.

A music you will continue to listen years after years

Pritam did a mind boggling job with the music of Cocktail and each of the songs perfectly blended with the story. From ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’ to Yaariyan, ‘Daaru Desi’ etc, each song went on to be a chartbuster. And we can never get tired of hearing to Irshad Kamil’s words. Cocktail’s music is something every music lover will cherish forever.

ALSO READ Deepika Padukone shares a quirky video of checking herself after eating birthday cake & it is every girl ever

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×