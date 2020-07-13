8 years of Cocktail: Deepika Padukone wants to relive those days; Diana Penty calls it one of best experiences

As Cocktail completes eight years of release, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty pen heartwarming posts on social media.

It’s been eight years since the release of Homi Adajania directorial Cocktail. The movie featured , and Diana Penty and was quite popular among the audience. After all, who didn’t love Deepika’s bold and confident avatar Diana’s oh so simple, girl next door look. From the storyline to performance, cast, and even music, everything about Cocktail managed to win hearts. And as the movie turns eight today, Deepika and Diana celebrated the day with special posts.

Deepika shared a beautiful video compiling the BTS moments from the shooting of Cocktail and gave us the glimpse of all the fun the entire team had together. In the caption, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress admitted how much she wants to relive those moments. Deepika wrote, “8 Years of Cocktail. Often I’m asked if there is a moment I would like to relive...The answer is YES!” On the other hand, Diana, who made her grand debut with Cocktail, expressed her gratitude towards the entire team for giving an experience of a lifetime. She wrote, “Where it all began... thank you #DineshVijan @homster @deepikapadukone #SaifAliKhan @boman_irani #DimpleKapadia for giving me one of the best experiences of my life.”

Take a look at Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty’s post for Cocktail:

Earlier, Deepika grabbed the attention after she celebrated eight years of Cocktail by changing her name on social media to Veronica which was the name of her character in Cocktail. To note, this is the first time Deepika has changed her name to that of her character's name and there have been speculations if there are any plans for Cocktail 2.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×