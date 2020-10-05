8 Years of English Vinglish: When late Sridevi revealed why she chose Gauri Shinde's film over other offers

Today, Sridevi's comeback film English Vinglish clocks eight years and we decided to go back in time to relive the late evergreen actor's magic.

Often regarded as the first female superstar of India, the late stirs up many emotions for millions of people worldwide. The actress who passed away in 2018 saw thousands turning up on the streets of Mumbai to pay their final respects to the actress. Over the years, Sridevi enthralled the audiences with not just her impressive acting performances, but her dance numbers used to steal the show.

While Sridevi was one ofthe top female actors in Bollywood in the 70s, 80s and 90s, the late actor not only conquered Hindi cinema but down South as well. Her fan following only grew bigger with each film and Sridevi achieved a stardom like no other.

Today, her comeback film English Vinglish from 2012 clocks eight years and we decided to go back in time to see Sridevi's magic. For the unversed, Sridevi returned to the big screen after a span of 15 years with Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish. The film which revolved around a housewife and caterer learning English was a heartfelt ode to so many Indian women. Sridevi connected with millions as Shashi Godbole and family dynamics were as real as it could get.

We chanced upon Sridevi's old interview from 2012 during the promotions of English Vinglish where the late actor has opened up on various aspects of working on the film. In the video, Sridevi can be seen interacting with reporters in English and Tamil as well.

When asked why she chose English Vinglish over other offers, Sridevi said, "Well, that's because of the script. I fell in love with the script. And I would have done this movie at any given time. It is a very happy-feel-good movie and it's a very sensitive and simple story. That's what made me do this film."

Sridevi had also revealed then that she felt like a 'newcomer' when she began shooting for the film but added that Gauri Shinde and R Balki made her extremely comfortable with the entire process. When asked if she was insecure with the film or her character, Sridevi like a boss said, "To be very honest, am not at all insecure. I am very confident about the film. That's it. I am very excited about the film." Well, we can't help but agree with her, that English Vinglish was a total winner.

Relive Sridevi's time on the sets of English Vinglish below:

