8 Years of Fukrey: Here are 5 funny moments that is creating hype for the film’s third installment

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's directorial film Fukrey released in 2013 and set a benchmark for comedy in Bollywood. As a cult classic, it is one of the most likable films. From a variety of unique characters to a relatable storyline, the film has garnered a ton of love from the audience. Needless to say, the movie has impressed viewers and stolen hearts. The movie stars a number of actors including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner, the movie is filled with witty dialogues and some of the funniest scenes. One interesting aspect of the film is the movie’s ability to capture the viewers’ attention with its hard-to-miss-on-screen characters. Due to the success of the movie’s first part, Fukrey Returns was released four years later in 2017. The makers of the film had announced that there will be the third installment. Fukrey 3 went on floors on March 13 this year and fans have never been more excited.

Choocha meets Zafar

The scene when Choocha interacted with Zafar for the first time was an iconic moment. As the latter held a guitar in his hands, Choocha mistook the musical instrument for a Violin.

Pandit sells papers

As Hunny and Choocha struggle to pass their exams, Pandit urges them to buy the leaked papers amid their crisis. The interesting conversation between the trio is truly unforgettable.

Bholi Punjaban’s attitude

The boss lady left viewers in awe of her upfront and bold character. In multiple scenes, we can see Bholi Punjaban’s funny side and sarcastic comebacks.

Defining college life

The time when Hunny explained how life is like in college, is one of the most hilarious scenes in the film. Choocha gets thrilled about the idea of bunking classes, sitting in the canteen all day, and enjoying life.

The movie ‘Inspection’

When Choocha called Leonardo DiCaprio’s popular film Inception as “Inspection” and referred to the latter as the actor from Titanic, perfectly captured his innocence and made everyone laugh out loud.

