8 years of Gangs of Wasseypur: Five reasons to watch the Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee starrer

Gangs of Wasseypur helmed by Anurag Kashyap has completed eight years today. We bring to you five reasons why this gripping crime drama is a must-watch for everyone.

Multiple movies are made in Bollywood every year but there are only a few which are able to remain in the hearts of the audience for a long time. Some of them go on to become cult classics and are considered an epitome of perfection. Be it romantic dramas or be it crime thrillers, these movies strike a chord with the audience because of their plotlines, characters, and cinematography. If one talks about it, multiple examples can be given about the same.

Gangs of Wasseypur which was released in 2012 also belongs to this category of movies that made a deep influence on the audience. The crime drama features Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, , Richa Chadha, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in the lead roles. The movie is set against the background of coal mafia centered around a particular area. It has been directed and produced by Anurag Kashyap. Later on, a sequel titled Gangs of Wasseypur 2 was also released in theatres.

It has been screened at mega-events including Cannes Directors Fortnight (2012) and Sundance Film Festival. Today, as the movie completes eight years of its release, we analyze the reasons why the multi-starrer is a must-watch for everyone. Considered a gangster epic and major cinematic achievement in Bollywood, Gangs of Wasseypur continues to be an all-time favourite of many movie lovers.

Here are the five reasons to watch Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur:

Impressive star cast

Almost every actor of the crime drama has showcased brilliant acting prowess throughout which will definitely make it harder for you to pick your favourite character among everyone. Be it Huma Qureshi as the sultry Mohsina Ahmed or be it Manoj Bajpayee as the ruthless Sardar Khan, the actors aptly ace their roles in the movie. These characters can be hilarious and terrifying at the same time which is what makes them more entertaining.

Gripping plot with a raw essence

The most important element that makes Gangs of Wasseypur is its amazing plot with realistic characters and multiple twists in the tale. The story of this crime drama includes almost everything beginning from politics, vengeance, power struggles, scams, and what not! It has a kind of raw essence that is being portrayed wonderfully through the medium of numerous entertaining elements which include comedy and satire too at times.

Location

Instead of being shot in regular fancy locations like Mumbai, New York, or any similar place, the movie has been shot by the makers in the ‘nukkads’ or ‘gullies’ of Bihar and Varanasi to give the plot a kind of realistic feeling so that the audiences connect with the same. The intriguing background of the rural parts of India with rising black clouds from coal burning on the ground is something that makes the scenes unique.

Hard-hitting and epic dialogues

Well, there is no denial about the fact that Gangs of Wasseypur includes a lot of violent scenes and of course, the use of abusive language. However, a few of the dialogues in the movie are simply epic. Some of these comic and satirical dialogues include ‘Beta tumse na ho payega,’ ‘Yeh Wasseypur hain. Yahan kabutar bhi ek pankh se udta hai aur doosre se apna izzat bachata hai,’ and so on. Of course, we cannot forget to mention Nawazuddin’s epic dialogue here – ‘Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka. Sabka badla lega re tera Faisal.’

Music

One of the best parts about Gangs of Wasseypur is its catchy songs which continue to be an all-time favourite of music lovers even now. Just like the plot, the movie’s music also has a raw essence and is influenced heavily by folk songs of India. Be it Hunter or be it O Womaniya, these songs went on to become chartbusters and played an important role in giving strength to the crime drama’s script. It is totally different from the usual romantic or peppy numbers which are generally included in Bollywood movies.

