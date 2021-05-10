8 years of Go Goa Gone: When Saif Ali Khan edited Kunal Kemmu’s scene & the latter called Saif in distress

Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, and Anand Tiwari starred in the first Zombie Comedy of India called Go Goa Gone. Being a producer Saif edited a crucial scene of Kunal and here’s how the latter reacted to it.

Prolific filmmakers Raj & D.K., are known to be breaking boundaries and introducing Hindi film audiences to new kinds of narratives with films like 99, Shor in the City, Happy Ending, and of course the brilliant Go Goa Gone. There was no actual zombie film made in India and the filmmakers decided to make a meta take on the zombie films. is the producer of the film as well which raked in a moolah at the box office and earned great reviews from the critics. In a chat with Midday, Saif revealed how he once cut Kunal’s crucial role from the film and the latter called him being angry.

In a chat with Midday, Saif Ali Khan was asked about whether he had cut an actor’s role from one of the films he has produced. Saif revealed that he had butchered a scene from Go Goa Gone that primarily starred Kunal Kemmu. Saif said that, while Go Goa Gona was on the edit table, he spoke about the film and said, “It was really long in the second half”. In order to cut short the length and make it a little tighter, Saif with the team decided to chop out a scene in which Kunal was the central part.

Further in the conversation, Saif said “He (Kunal) called me and he said, how can you do this?” Kunal was seemingly not happy with the removal of his scene. In order to derail the conversation and make Kunal understand his point, he said, “Oh come on, it’s for the good of the movie.” Saif later regretted his move and said “I feel really bad, sorry Kunal, shouldn’t have done it” while apologizing to Kunal on camera.

Also Read| Fashion Flashback: When Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor looked like true royals at Soha Ali Khan’s wedding

Credits :Midday

Share your comment ×