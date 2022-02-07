8 years of Hasee Toh Phasee: Director Vinil Mathew says the film is very close to his heart

Filmmaker Vinil Mathew's 'Hasee Toh Phasee' starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra has completed eight years since its release. The director says the film is very close to his heart.

While talking about the film, Mathew said: "Hasee Toh Phasee is very close to my heart and not only because it was my debut project but also because it gave me a lot to explore as a filmmaker. I had a great time working on it, and I am so glad that the audience is still showering it with so much love."

'Hasee Toh Phasee' is a romantic comedy-drama which was released in 2014.

He added: "It was a challenging call to take Sidharth Malhotra out of his heroic image and have him play an unheroic hero. Similarly, Parineeti Chopra portrayed a new shade of a lead female character."

