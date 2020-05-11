8 Years of Ishaqzaade: Here's why Parineeti Chopra & Arjun Kapoor's tragic tale is one of their best films

As the film clocks eight years today, we decided to take a look why Ishaqzaade, a modern adaptation Romeo and Juliet, is one of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's best work to date.

It has been eight long years since and set foot in the industry and dazzled on the big screen. Back in 2012, Parineeti and Arjun's debut film Ishaqzaade hit the theatres on 11 May and gave the industry two new fresh faces. While Parineeti had already starred in a supporting role in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, she made her debut as a lead actress with Ishaqzaade. The onscreen jodi seemed to be an instant hit among the audiences and the film too went on to become a box office hit.

Made on a not-too-large budget of Rs 16 crore, Ishaqzaade was a massive box office hit as it earned at least Rs 132 crore worldwide. Parineeti and Arjun as debutants were impressive. As the film clocks eight years today, we decided to take a look at five reasons why Ishaqzaade, a modern adaptation Romeo and Juliet, is one of Parineeti and Arjun's best work to date:

Impressive Debut

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor as debutantes were impressive and made us believe that they fit right into the politically influenced environment that was set in Ishaqzaade. A short-tempered Parineeti as Zoya and reckless Parma, their rivalry and eventually falling in love made it all believable, if not relatable. Arjun and Parineeti's acting in Ishaqzaade is definitely one of their finest performances to date. The film was a perfect mix of action, drama and romance.

Ishaqzaade's Sound Track

The film's sound track is not only memorable, but was an instant hit among the audience. The album's songs were a fun mix of peppy numbers and sing-along tracks. From the groovy 'Chokra Jawaan' to the title track 'Ishaqzaade', music composer Amit Trivedi did another fabulous job with this film. Shreya Ghoshal's fun rendition of 'Jhallah Wallah' and Shalmali Kholgade's stirring 'Pareshaan' are crooned to this date.

Honour Killing

Ishaqzaade not only threw light on patriarchal political families and the prevalent Hindu-Muslim rivalry, but the film also touched upon the subject of honour killing. As Zoya and Parma shoot each other in the film's climax and die in love instead of being separated from their family is a stark reminder of the rigid norms that are still deeply rooted in Indian society today. The film also sheds light on how thousands of lovers like Zoya and Parma are killed every year only because they love someone outside their caste or religion.

Lucknow & Politics

Set in Lucknow, Ishaqzaade was a fitting ode to the City of Nawabs. From the dominant political culture to college politics, the Habib Faisal directorial touched upon multiple facets. Parma's pronunciation of Zoya's name as 'Joya' is also hard to forget. The patriarchal political families and prevalent Hindu-Muslim rivalry in Lucknow elevated Ishaqzaade to a whole new level.

Supporting Star Cast

Apart from Parineeti and Arjun's impressive performances, the film's supporting star cast was a talented lot. Gauhar Khan as Chand Bibi, a brothel owner, was fiery and left a mark with her dance number in 'Chokra Jawaan'. Actors such as Anil Rastogi and Parma's mother played by Natasha Rastogi were memorable. Did you know that Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan also starred in the film? Yes, Khaitan played the role of Dharma Chauhan and is present in crucial scenes in the film.

With Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor also clocks eight years in the industry today. He and co-star Parineeti Chopra have since starred in films like Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is set to release this year.

Do you think Arjun and Parineeti should do a film like Ishaqzaade yet again? Let us know in the comments below.

