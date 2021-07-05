8 years of Lootera: Did you know Ranveer Singh’s look in film is inspired by THIS Hollywood & Bollywood star

Lootera starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film released in 2013.

portrayed the character of a thief who lies about being from the archelogy department and ends up being stealing a fortune from ’s ancestral house. The thief did not realize that he was also falling in love, the love that finds its way back to him. While hiding from the police and losing his friend in a shootout, Ranveer accidentally finds himself at Sonakshi’s home in the mountains. The snow-covered city brings Ranveer’a Varun and Sonakshi’s Pakhi closer to each other only to realise that Pakhi is going to die soon. She has a strange belief that till the time there is the last leaf on the tree in her front yard, she won’t die.

Ranveer Singh’s astounding performance comes forth in the last act when he puts a well-drawn leaf back on the tree only to make sure that Pakhi lives as much as she can in the hope. The classic marks Vikramaditya Motwanr’s second directorial feature, who prior to this had directed Udaan. According to Hindustan Times, During one of the promotional events of the film, Ranveer spoke about his unique look in the film and said, “Vikram (director Vikramaditya Motwane) was very clear it had to be an amalgamation of James Dean and Dev Anand. So those were the references that he used to send me.”

He added to the statement and said, “I did not do anything, he (the director) knew the kind of look he wanted, the kind of hair he wanted. Every detail he looked into, so I really didn't give any input this time, it was all Vikram's.” Ranveer had also mentioned that he was happy about the fact that his clean-shaven look is garnering immense attention. He said, “I am very happy everybody likes that clean-cut look. I've got a lot of messages that are very appreciative of that look, especially from the ladies, which is nice.”

During an actor’s roundtable for Film Companion, Ranveer spoke about being raw as an actor during Lootera considering he was fairly new to the show business in 2013. Journalist Anupama Chopra brought up an anecdote mentioning that Ranveer had stapled his stomach for real to be able to depict the pain of a bullet hit on the screen. Acknowledging the same, Ranveer said, “At that time I was very raw as an actor, exploring my craft. I wasn’t comfortable with my craft. I didn’t know how to do it. I was so raw that I didn’t know the ABC of filmmaking. Even when I was an AD, I used to be given menial jobs, I would be far away from the sets. So I hit the ground running.”

