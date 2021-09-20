8 years of The Lunchbox: 5 international acclaims received by Irrfan Khan & Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer

Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur starrer The Lunchbox proved to be one of the most unique and nuanced love stories in the last decade. Irrfan played the role of a widowed man at the brink of retirement without many purposes in life. One fine day, he gets a letter in his lunchbox from an unnamed woman and something compels him to write back. The two of them get two each other as strangers through the letters. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Irrfan’s junior in the film, who sees a mentor in him.

The film received wide acclaim upon release and in the international festivals. Anurag Kashyap and collaborated as presenters for the film. The incredibly fine storytelling marked the debut of Ritesh Batra. He has directed yet another venture with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Photograph’. One of the biggest honors for the film was to be nominated in British Academy Film Awards in the ‘Best Film Not in the English Language’ category. The film also won two awards at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards under the category of ‘Best Screenplay’ for Ritesh Batra and Jury Grand Prize.

The film also won nominated in Asia-Pacific Film Festival in 7 categories. The film ended up winning awards in three categories including Best Support Actor for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Best Screenplay for Ritesh Batra, and Outstanding Achievement Award for the legendary Irrfan Khan. At the 8th Asian Film Awards, Irrfan Khan won Best Actor and Ritesh Batra for Best Screenwriter. The film won two awards out of three nominations at Dubai International Film Festival including Special Mention-Feature for Ritesh Batra and Best Actor-Feature for Irrfan Khan.

Also Read| Irrfan Khan's son, Babil on getting his BA degree: 'Managed to drop out and get my degree'