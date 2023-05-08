8 Years of Piku: Deepika Padukone calls it ‘gem of a movie’; Drops PICS with Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Deepika Padukone has starred in a number of hit Bollywood movies, and her role in Piku remains one of the most memorable ones. Deepika played the role of Piku Banerjee, and fans loved her simple, no-frills avatar in the movie. The film, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, emerged as a commercial success and also garnered critical acclaim when it was released. Today, Piku completes exactly 8 years of release, and Deepika Padukone celebrated this occasion by sharing a special post on Instagram. She remembered late actor Irrfan Khan and showered love on Amitabh Bachchan, director Shoojit Sircar, and writer Juhi Chaturvedi.

Deepika Padukone shares a post as Piku completes 8 years

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures with Amitabh Bachchan, and late actor Irrfan Khan. The first picture shows Deepika posing in between Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The three actors are seen behind a cut-out of a car. The following picture is a still from the movie Piku, and it shows Irrfan driving the car, with Deepika sitting in the passenger seat. The last one is a goofy picture that shows Deepika and Irrfan Khan posing on either side of Amitabh Bachchan. In her caption, Deepika Padukone called Piku a "gem of a movie" and wrote that she would relive the experience of shooting the film all over again "in a heartbeat." She also remembered the late actor Irrfan Khan, mentioning that she misses him.

“It’s been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people. And if I could relive this experience all over again, I’d do it in a heartbeat.@irrfan, I miss you! @amitabhbachchan , @sircarshoojit & @juhic3 I love you! To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy. #Piku,” wrote Deepika Padukone.

Mallika Dua commented on Deepika Padukone’s post and wrote, “The best.” Meanwhile, fans recalled watching the movie, and while one fan wrote, “Top 3 in my comfort movie list,” another one commented, “Piku is always gonna be super special.”

Deepika Padukone’s work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Project K, co-starring Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan.

