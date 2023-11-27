8 Years Of Tamasha: Remember Yash Sehgal, who played young Ranbir Kapoor in film? Here’s what he looks like now

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha has evolved as a cult film, and is a favorite, especially among the youth. The coming-of-age romantic film was directed by Imtiaz Ali, and it was released in theatres on 27th November, 2015. The film has completed 8 years of release today. Tamsha revolved around Ved Vardhan Sahni, whose life was shown in various stages. While Ranbir Kapoor played the adult in the film, his younger version was portrayed by Yash Sehgal. Wondering what Yash Sehgal looks like now? Keep scrolling!

Then and Now: Yash Sehgal from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha

Yash Sehgal starred as younger Ved in Tamasha, and he looked too cute as a child. Interestingly, he also played the younger version of Ranbir Kapoor in the 2015 film Bombay Velvet, and he came to the limelight due to his striking resemblance to Ranbir. Yash Sehgal, who played Junior Ved, is all grown up now, and you won’t be able to recognize him in his recent pictures!

Yash Sehgal is quite active on social media, and has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram! While he worked with Ranbir Kapoor in the past, he also worked with Alia Bhatt a few months ago for a commercial. One of his Instagram posts also show him posing with Ayushmann Khurrana. Check out some of his pictures below.

Apart from Tamasha, Yash Sehgal has also worked in Bombay Velvet and Lashtam Pashtam. He also has a YouTube channel, on which he shares vlogs.

Yash Sehgal’s post as Tamasha turns 8

As Tamasha turned 8 today, Yash Sehgal took to his Instagram stories to re-share a video of Tamasha’s deleted scenes. He wrote, “8 Years already??!!!”

He also shared a throwback picture with Tamasha director Imtiaz Ali. In another story, he shared his picture with Ranbir Kapoor, and wrote, “Happy 8 years to Tamasha and ved Vardhan Sahni One of my personal favourite characters I've played to date.”

ALSO READ: Imtiaz Ali has THIS to say about Ranbir Kapoor's Ved being called bipolar in Tamasha