8 Years Of Udta Punjab: Ishaan Khatter recalls his AD days on Shahid Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer; 'couldn't have asked for...’

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut with the 2017 film Beyond The Clouds but many don’t know that this wasn’t his first leg in showbiz. The actor had previously worked as an assistant director on his brother Shahid Kapoor’s 2016 movie Udta Punjab. As the iconic crime drama turned 8 years old on June 17, Ishaan has penned a nostalgic note about it.

Ishaan Khatter looks back at being an assistant director on Udta Punjab sets

Re-sharing two BTS pictures on his Instagram story originally posted by the movie’s photographer, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Assistant director days of Udta Punjab. Couldn't have asked for a better induction into the crazy world of filmmaking.” He also thanked the photographer for reliving the memories. See here:-

More about Udta Punjab

Written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the movie was bankrolled under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Phantom Films. Loosely based on roaring drug abuse in Punjab, this commercial hit also starred Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

Did you know Shahid Kapoor didn’t want Ishaan Khatter to work in Udta Punjab?

During one of his appearances on Neha Dhupia's talk show, Shahid had admitted, "I didn’t want him to be on Udta Punjab.” He shared that being a teetotaler in real life, this character of a cocaine addict was the ‘most challenging’ for him and he was unsure if he’d get the character right.

Shahid added that he didn't want the baggage of having Ishaan on set because he would always have an eye on his brother. "Theek hai kya, khaana kha raha hai? You don’t want to show him that you’re there."

Ishaan also got typhoid on the sets despite being warned by his brother Shahid. The Jab We Met actor recalled in the same conversation that Ishaan wanted to drink water from a handpump, and Kapoor told him not to because they belong to a big city and he doubted if their system would sustain having it. To which Khatter replied, "Arre bhai, kuch nahi hota."

Ishaan went and had the hand pump water and as expected, two days later, he fell ill.

