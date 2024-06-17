8 years of Udta Punjab: Shahid Kapoor gets nostalgic and shares striking glimpses of Tommy Singh; ‘Going Hard’

Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Udta Punjab was released back in 2016. The Abhishek Chaubey directorial was a box-office success and is still remembered for the path-breaking performances by each character associated with the film.

As the film clocks 8 years since its release, the Deva actor walked down memory lane and shared golden throwback pictures on the internet.

Shahid Kapoor celebrates 8 years of Udta Punjab with striking throwback pictures

Today, on June 17, a while back, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of images featuring his stills from Udta Punjab. The post begins with his monochromatic image with long hair and a sharp mustache. “Mamma Da Boy,” we can also see the tattoo on his chest.

Up next are the juxtaposed glimpses of Shahid’s iconic scenes as Tommy Singh with the film’s title track in the background. The video also features his scene co-starring Alia Bhatt. A still from the movie is followed by a mirror selfie from the vanity van.

The following pictures give a closer glimpse of the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor’s preparation for the scene. We can see the actor flaunting his muscular and sculpted physique as he shredded it out in the rigorous workout sessions.

“Party 8 saal baad bhi-Going Hard!!,” he wrote in the caption, followed by a fire and a collision emoji.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor's brother and Ishaan Khatter reacts to the post

Soon after the post was shared, Shahid’s loving brother and actor Ishaan Khatter reacted to the post and dropped a comment expressing, “GABRUUU,” followed by a fire and a rock sign hand emoji.

Fans' reaction to the post

In addition to this, several fans gushed over the post shared by the Deva actor as they lauded his performance. A fan wrote, “Ain't nobody like the OG GABRU,” another fan remarked, “Kya hi acting thi,” while a third fan exclaimed, “You nailed the role.”

Shahid Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in TBMAUJ alongside Kriti Sanon. The rom-com emerged successful at the box office.

He will be next seen in Rosshan Andrrews’ highly-awaited Deva which will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Touted as a hard-core action entertainer, the film will star him in the role of a brilliant and, rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case.

He also has Sachin Ravi Payyanur’s Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues in the pipeline.

