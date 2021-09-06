8 years of Shuddh Desi Romance: Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor remember Rishi Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput

It has been eight years since entered the film industry and the actress took to social media to look back on her journey. Her first film opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor clocks eight years today. And the actress shared some never before seen clips from the archive.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti made a tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput and late . Sharing behind the scenes, Parineeti wrote, "Miss you Sush. Miss you Rishi sir. Remembering you today..#8YearsOfShuddhDesiRomance #RishiKapoor #SushantSinghRajput @_vaanikapoor_ #ManeeshSharma #AdityaChopra @shanoosharmarahihai @sachinjigar #JaideepSahni."

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's post:

Vaani Kapoor, who also made her debut with this film, recalled her own journey. She wrote, "You always remember your start and where it all began. I could’ve been a complete blooper if it wasn’t for my filmmaker #ManeeshSharma. Being a shy and a quiet person .. I was rather given an opportunity to play a fierce part in my first who was so much more fearless, confident and gutsy. Thank you Adi, Maneesh & my dearest Shanoo for giving me this wonderful opportunity.. I was so happy to be your Tara!"

Vaani also penned a heartfelt note for the film's cast as she said, "Rishi Sir, I cannot put into words how much it meant for me to share screen space with him, his charm and charisma remains forever unmatched. Even though I didn’t share a lot of screen space with Pari .. I remember vividly being stuck in our scene together, the wonderful actor that you are, it was even more generous of you to help me calm my shaky nerves so I could perform my best in it! Sushant you were the best first co actor one could’ve asked for! We miss you."

Take a look at Vaani Kapoor's post below:

ALSO READ: Shuddh Desi Romance clocks 8: The music of Sushant, Parineeti & Vaani continues to rule our hearts