8 Years Of Vicky Donor: Five reasons why Ayushmann Khurrana & Yami Gautam's debut film is extra special

The year was 2012. Bollywood's business was as usual in full swing. But it was in this year that the Hindi film industry saw a remarkable shift in the kind of films that were churned out for the big screen. Films like Barfi, Vicky Donor, English Vinglish, Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, Oh My God and Agneepath were a massive treat for movie buffs. It also saw India's beloved actor Ayushmann Khurrana taking his baby steps into Bollywood. Today, Ayushmann Khurrana and 's debut film Vicky Donor clocks eight years.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Vicky Donor which revolves around the subject of sperm donation in India, was a massive success at the box office and is much loved to this day.

So, we decided to take a look at five reasons that make Vicky Donor extra special:

Never seen before -- Never heard before

Vicky Donor came at a time when no Indian filmmaker had explored and made a film on Indian sperm donation. While infertility in Indian films had been shown, the topic of sperm donation was untouched. And that is why, the film caught the attention of the masses and was a resounding success.

Fresh Faces

Yes, it may have seemed like a gamble to cast fresh new faces in the leading roles. But Ayushmann Khurrana as Vicky and Yami Gautam as Ashima Roy won hearts over. Their adorable onscreen chemistry and splendid performance was a treat to watch. Yami first starred in a Kannada film Ullasa Utsaha and made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. As for Ayushmann, the actor's name is now synonymous with good scripts.

Supporting Cast

With crazy family members in the equation, Vicky Donor was a laughter riot. From Vicky's widowed mother played by Dolly Ahluwalia and Biji to Ashima Roy's dad and Pishi, the film's supporting cast and their quirky character traits elevated the script to a whole new level. Annu Kapoor as Dr Baldev Chaddha, who runs a fertility clinic and sperm bank, was the highlight of the film.

Soundtrack

Vicky Donor's songs were a breath of fresh air. From the upbeat 'Rum Whisky' starring John Abraham and Ayushmann to 'Kho Jaane Do', the songs of Vicky Donor are indeed music to the ears. However, a favourite over the years and loved by majority of fans has been 'Pani Da Rang'. Apart from making his debut in acting, Ayushmann also made his singing debut with Vicky Donor. The talented actor gave voice to both the versions of 'Pani Da Rang' and the song continues to find a spot on many playlists even today. The track 'Mar Jayian' was also another fresh track that elevated crucial scenes in the film.

Not So Taboo!

Vicky Donor brought the conversation of sperm donation under the spotlight. Considered a taboo subject in India, Vicky Donor normalised sperm donation and pushed the envelope to discuss the subject rather openly. Unlike how films in India face a protest for choosing off the beat topics, Vicky Donor was accepted openly by the Indian audiences. The impact and success was remarkable and the film was also remade in Telugu as Naruda Donoruda and in Tamil as Dharala Prabhu.

Not just that, Shoojit's Vicky Donor also picked up several awards that year. While the film did receive a tough competition from Barfi and Kahaani, it bagged quite a few awards in various categories. Ayushmann also scored nominations and won for 'Paani Da Rang'. The film's supporting cast Dolly Ahluwalia and Annu Kapoor also won big. Vicky Donor also won a National Film award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Here's hoping to some more refreshing films from Shoojit Sircar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

What are your thoughts on Vicky Donor? Let us know n the comments below.

