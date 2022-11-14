80s Reunion: Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Chiranjeevi and others party together at Jackie Shroff’s home; SEE PICS

The era of the 1980s held crucial significance for the growth and development of the Indian film industry. It was during this time that films like Mr. India, Chandni, Dostana, The Burning Train, and Telugu film Magadheerudu to name a few were released at the theatres and were massive hits at the box office. Many of the popular films of that era are still cherished by people even today.

Held in Mumbai, the 11th edition of this reunion saw the coming together of many high-profile celebrities, including actors namely Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Tina Ambani, and Venkatesh to name a few.

The get-together was hosted by actors Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff at the latter’s home in Mumbai on Sunday.

Actors Khushboo, Shobana, Revathy, Madhoo Shah, and Raj Babbar were also spotted at the event.

South Cinema stars like Ramya Krishnan, Rajkumar, Sarathkumar, Baghyaraj, Naresh, Bhanuchandar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Lissy, Poornima Baghyaraj, Radha Nair, Ambika, Saritha, Sumalatha, and Nadia were also seen at the party.

See all the photos here.