83 Teaser Out: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are all set to show 'the story behind India's greatest victory'
Sharing the teaser video on her Instagram, Deepika Padukone wrote, “The story behind India's greatest victory! ‘83’ RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DECEMBER, 2021! In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam! Trailer out on 30th November, 2021. #ThisIs83 #teaser.” The clip opens on the cricket ground. On one side, it is the Indian cricket team who is bowling and on the other side team, West Indies team is batting. The iconic place is Lords Cricket Ground where India won its first World Cup and made history. As the batsman hit the ball, the Indian fielder run to catch the ball, and Indians sitting in the stadium are seen praying.
To note, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev who was heading the Indian team at that time. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan. The sports drama that will bring to life the Indian cricket team's 1983 world cup journey to the big screen will be releasing on 24 December, 2021.
