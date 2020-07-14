83' actor Tahir Raj Bhasin glad that an 'incredibly relevant story' will be relished in theaters

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who steps into the shoes of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in "83", says he is glad that people will get to experience the upcoming film in theatres

"83", helned by director Kabir Singh, was originally scheduled to hit the screens in April the film has been pushed to Christmas owing to the Covid outbreak.

Has the wait been disappointing? Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin feels otherwise, "actually no, because it's a period film and not a film that is going to age. It's an incredibly relevant story. So, whenever it does come out, it will make a great impact. I was moved by the experience of working in the film as well as the nostalgia and its scale. I am so glad that people are going to experience that in a theatre," Tahir told IANS.

Directed by Kabir Khan, "83" narrates the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. stars as the underdog team's captain Kapil Dev while plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev.

The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

Credits :IANS

