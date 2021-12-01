83: Adinath Kothare aka Dilip Vengsarkar on Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Kapil Dev: He is always in his zone

Makers of ‘83’ recently revealed the trailer of the film which received wide appreciation from the audiences. Ranveer Singh’s transformation into Kapil Dev has been receiving rave reviews thus far. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is a massive ensemble piece with each key character contributing to the narrative. Prolific Marathi actor Adinath Kothare plays the role of Dilip Vengsarkar in the film. In a recent chat with ETimes, Adinath spoke about the audition process behind scoring the part and Ranveer Singh’s immersion into Kapil Dev’s character.

Adinath spoke about working on ‘83’ and said, “It was an amazing experience working with Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and the team. We shot in the UK, where the story really happened. We shot at Lord’s, The Oval, and Tunbridge Wells where Kapil Dev scored his iconic 175 not out. The most goosebump-inducing moment for all of us was when we were shooting the victory scene in the World Cup final when the trophy was handed over. Kabir brought the original Prudential World Cup trophy for the shoot. We all were stunned and everyone broke down. Ranveer was sobbing while talking to all of us.”

Adinath is also a director and upon being asked which actor would he like to work with, he said, “Ranveer Singh. He is always in his zone when he’s on the floor. The way he got into the skin of Kapil Dev’s character, the body language, and the diction, was mind-blowing. He’s going to win all the awards for this role.”

