83 director Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari to be on the guestlist for Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding: Report

One of the most anticipated and high-profile weddings of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif will reportedly tie the knot on 9 December at Six Senses fort in Sawai Madhopur. Reportedly the wedding functions will begin on 7 December. Vicky and Katrina along with family members are expected to reach Sawai Madhopur by the 6th of December. There have been several speculations about the guestlist for this wedding. A source revealed to ETimes that directors Kabir Khan and Anand Tiwari are likely to be on the guestlist.

For the unversed, Kabir Khan, whose most recent film 83 will be releasing on 24 December shares a bond of friendship with Katrina Kaif for several years. Katrina collaborated with Kabir for the first time in the 2009 release ‘New York’ where she played a pivotal part alongside John Abraham and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Post that Kabir has directed Katrina in blockbuster ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Phantom’. Kabir’s wife Mini Mathur is a close friend of Katrina. Meanwhile, director Anand Tiwari made his debut with Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar starrer ‘Love Per Square Foot’ which was one of the first films to be directly released on Netflix.

Filmmaker Karan Johar who has worked with both Vicky and Katrina Kaif will likely to be a guest at the wedding as per a report in ETimes. Director Shashank Khaitan, who has filmed ‘Govind Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal in the leading part may also attend the wedding. Reportedly Vicky and Katrina will have a reception in Sawai Madhopur on the 10th of December.

