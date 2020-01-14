'83 director Kabir Khan gets TROLLED for being uninformed about Kapil Dev led Indian cricket team

Kabir Khan being trolled for saying that till, 1983, India had never won a single match in the history of the World Cup. Pointing out the flaws, Twitter users started questioning the director's research.
The most awaited film of the year 2020, Kabir Khan's '83 starring Ranveer Singh had created a big buzz among the audience since the first look of Ranveer as Kapil Dev was out. Another still from the film where the actor pulled off his iconic Natraj shot made the cricket lovers go gaga. '83 pays tribute to Kapil Dev for his game-changing performance in the Cricket World Cup final held between India and West Indies in 1983. In a recent interview, Kabir Khan told that till, 1983, India had never won a single match in the history of the World Cup.

Well, as soon as this statement given by Kabir Khan was out, the director got trolled on social media for not doing his research well. Pointing out the flaws, the Twitter users started questioning the director on 'how India did beat East Africa in 1975'. Some have even provided complete information that 'our country won the World Cup in ’75 by 10 wickets'. Since everyone has great expectations from the movie, the twitter users were disappointed in hearing that the captain of the ship, the director himself has not done his research well. 

 

Here's what the Twitter users had to say:

Well, what does Kabir Khan has to say to his trollers now? Talking about '83, the film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar. Produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, '83 is all set to hit the screens on the 10th April 2020. 

