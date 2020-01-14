'83 director Kabir Khan gets TROLLED for being uninformed about Kapil Dev led Indian cricket team

Kabir Khan being trolled for saying that till, 1983, India had never won a single match in the history of the World Cup. Pointing out the flaws, Twitter users started questioning the director's research.

The most awaited film of the year 2020, Kabir Khan's '83 starring had created a big buzz among the audience since the first look of Ranveer as Kapil Dev was out. Another still from the film where the actor pulled off his iconic Natraj shot made the cricket lovers go gaga. '83 pays tribute to Kapil Dev for his game-changing performance in the Cricket World Cup final held between India and West Indies in 1983. In a recent interview, Kabir Khan told that till, 1983, India had never won a single match in the history of the World Cup.

Well, as soon as this statement given by Kabir Khan was out, the director got trolled on social media for not doing his research well. Pointing out the flaws, the Twitter users started questioning the director on 'how India did beat East Africa in 1975'. Some have even provided complete information that 'our country won the World Cup in ’75 by 10 wickets'. Since everyone has great expectations from the movie, the twitter users were disappointed in hearing that the captain of the ship, the director himself has not done his research well.

Here's what the Twitter users had to say:

Or ye aadmi #83 WC pe film bana rha hain

Toh dosto aap film se kya kya umeed kar sakte hain...movie ek dum true story pe bani hogi...agar aapko action scenes bhi dikh jaaye to jhuth mat samjhna usko pic.twitter.com/5ggM4sShpa — Allrounder #Hit-Man #ABD (@Feku06580507) January 13, 2020

Ridiculous statement by @kabirkhankk

For the fact..India DEFEATED WEST INDIES in the same world cup BEFORE FINAL.

West Indies LOST ONLY 2 matches in that world cup.

Both against India.

The OTHER match in World CUP 1983 where India DEFEATED WI before defeating WI again in final. pic.twitter.com/B0wIAaSzfp — Lock Omoplata (@LockOmoplata) January 13, 2020

The 1975 East African team after listening to this pic.twitter.com/fCAtTq6Emr — Nihal Anand (@nihalishungry) January 13, 2020

Do you even know what are you talking about ?? — Anoop Sharma (@Anoopwddict) January 13, 2020

India has won before 83 also bina knowledge ke kaahe movie bana e lag jaate ho. Ye toh pata hoga na ke India ki taraf se first hat-trick kisne li thi ya wo bhi ni pata n then ur making movie on cricket. Bollywood again becoming best at being dumb. — Lord Voldemort (@Smart_Ladka) January 13, 2020

Well, what does Kabir Khan has to say to his trollers now? Talking about '83, the film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar. Produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, '83 is all set to hit the screens on the 10th April 2020.

