83: Grand premiere in store for Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s film; Real world cup winners to attend

The release of the upcoming sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is just around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Just days ahead of the movie’s release, it is reported that this Kabir Khan’s creation will have a grand premiere on Wednesday, December 22. Moreover, all the members from the real 1983 cricket squad who lifted the world cup, will be reportedly attending the event.

As per ETimes, the grand premiere of the film will take place in the dream city Mumbai. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited by the 83 makers. For those unaware, the movie has already enjoyed it’s premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival. Needless to say, the audiences absolutely loved the movie. A video from the event featuring Ranveer Singh has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the short clip, the male lead of the film who is essaying the role of Kapil Dev, can be seen rejoicing to the core upon watching the audience's reaction. Apparently, the viewers loved the movie so much that they ended up massively applauding the film with a standing ovation. Ranveer Singh who seems to be pumped after watching the reaction, also claps to reciprocate to the humble gesture. Click HERE to watch the video.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson production. The plot of 83 is based on the story of the 1983 World Cup victory of the Indian cricket team. 83 stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. After facing several delays, the movie is all set to hit the silver screens on December 24, 2020.

ALSO READ| Box Office Battle: 83’ faces the heat due to Spiderman and Jersey; Fight for screens and showcasing begin