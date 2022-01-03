83: Kabir Khan to go the OTT way for Ranveer Singh starrer if further restrictions are imposed

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was one of the most-awaited movies of 2021. Fans went gaga over the film and moreover loved Ranveer’s portrayal of Kapil Dev. But unfortunately, the film has encountered a problem that director Kabir Khan never thought he would. We all are in the middle of a pandemic and it was only recently that the theatres had opened up. The team of 83 after waiting for a long time had finally released that movie on the big screen but only a week after that theatres across Delhi was shut. Now Kabir Khan has opened up about going the OTT way in a recent interview.

Kabir Khan had fought all odds and rejected several proposals from OTT giants only to have his film release on the big screens. But it looks like God had some other plans and the situation is such that it is forcing him to release 83 on OTT platforms. Kabir has acknowledged that the developments of the film at the box office are ‘disappointing’. The director revealed, “This film was ready with us 18 months ago. We wanted people to see it on the big screen because that is how it was designed. But, such are the times that we live in. We tried hard to acquire a safe spot for the film, but the day of its release, there was a spike in cases. By day four, Delhi theatres had shut down.”

Kabir Khan further revealed that Kapil Dev on whom the film is based comforted him and said, “’When we won the World Cup in 1983, we didn’t get money. We got respect. You made this film [to get] respect, and you are getting that. Concentrate on that.’ Only he could have explained this with such positivity.”

Kabir Khan further spoke about his team revisiting their decision of releasing the film on OTT platforms, “We don’t know if we will have to shut down tomorrow, or will be afforded another five to six days. If further restrictions are imposed, we will release the film on the web, soon. But, I am keen [that] people take precaution and go to the theatres to watch it.”

